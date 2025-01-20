StoryCorps Fort Myers Encore: A mother tells story of coming to U.S., building a life and helping others

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February and March 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Samantha Garcia interview her mother Luzcelina “Lucy” Garcia, about her experience coming to the U.S. from Mexico as an undocumented immigrant when she was just a young teen, earning a master’s degree on her career path in social work, and what led her to create her own non-profit organization OILE, also known as “Healing Stitches.”

Transcript:

SAMANTHA GARCIA: How and when did you come to this country?

LUCY GARCIA: I was 15 years old when my parents decided to bring my three siblings. So, we all came through the border.

SAMANTHA: What was that like?

LUCY: We were placed in the hands of the el pollero. El pollero is the person who's in charge of taking people illegally into this country. And we were actually taken through the part of the water that was not too high. And then from there they put us in the trunk of the car, just my sister and I. So, we crossed all the desert until we pretty much we were out of the sight of the ICE. So, once we were out of the eyes of the ICE, meaning the Homeland Security Department. So, then my sister and I; we were able to go back and sit in the car with my sister and my youngest brother. Luckily, I consider nowadays, I mean, you know, I'm a social worker, and I have seen some of the cases that they didn't make it through. And anytime I…

SAMANTHA: It kind of takes you back to that,

LUCY: Yeah. Anytime I hear how many people die in these containers, that could have been Lupe and myself and luckily so; And you might think that I'm kind of crazy sometimes, but it is because I enjoy life so much after going through that journey. I think, I mean, being here and having the opportunities that we've been able to have. I mean, that's incredible, Mija.

SAMANTHA: Now, when you were a child, did you ever think of what you wanted to be when you grew up, and what was it?

LUCY: You know, back then, Mija, I guess we didn't have those dreams, not having the language, and I felt, in a way, that I was not going to be able to do anything. When I started working at the factory. I was underage.

SAMANTHA: How old were you?

LUCY: I was like, probably 16, going to 17. I was underage, and I was working in these metal factory, and there was the owner of that factory. I didn't know what it was “sexual harassment” back then. So, I've been able to kind of, like, within the years, process what it was. This guy was an old guy, and he was the owner of the company, and then he used to put his hands here in his pocket. And then he will get very close to me, and like, you know where his finger under the his lab coat, he will come to me, and he will start touching me, like my legs, my back part. And then I say, “stop.” And then he will say, “Oh, you, baby, you, you're too baby. You go back to school.” And I said, “No, I'm 18. I'm 18.” So, that's how I was able to start working in this country. It was with fake papers. I guess I didn't have any vision or any goals, because I was just living with, you know, your grandparents, and, you know, the girls were just to live in the house and take care of the parents and little by little, that started getting me a little bit kind of upset, but at the same time, I tried to be patient.

SAMANTHA: You went from being an undocumented young girl coming to this country without the language, without the finances, nothing. You got your associates, your bachelors, and then your masters. What made you go higher?

LUCY: I started working in the school system. I became one of the Spanish teachers with the charter schools, and then I saw some of the kids actually passing out because of the drugs and stuff. And I spoke with the principal. I say, “Why don't we do this? Why don't we refer them to the substance abuse program with SWFAS?” Back then, SWFAS, Southwest Florida Addiction Services, I saw the job that they used to do. So I said, “I want to work in there as a social worker.” I already had my bachelors, and they did accept me right there and then. And so, I learned so much about drugs and alcohol, and I became a counselor. And then I started learning how much the immigrants were victims of different type types of crimes in here. And I said, “Oh my gosh, I need to do something.” And that's when I went to work over to the Children's Advocacy Center. And I was working with these families whose children were abused by, mostly not strangers, but family members.

SAMANTHA: Now I have it to my understanding that you not only worked for an addiction services agency trying to help people recuperate, get back on their feet. You've also helped women of domestic violence, sex trafficking, children. You know everything. What made you finally create your nonprofit organization of OILE, and what does that stand for again?

LUCY: Organizacion Internacional de Latinos en el Exterior, meaning International Organization of Latinos in the Exterior and also known as Healing Stitches. The reason that I became with that idea, I got a very, very heavy case of a girl who was badly abused in Clewiston, and while working with her, I learned that there were very few resources and agencies to help the Latino women. I just love what I do, Mija.

SAMANTHA: Well, thank you so much. I really appreciate you sitting down and chatting with us. We hope to hear more from you in the near future.

LUCY: God is so good, and we just continue working in our projects and with these ladies and the children too, the whole family.

SAMANTHA: Thank you so much.

LUCY: Thank you. I love you and thank you for all your support.

JOHN DAVIS, HOST: That was Lucy Garcia speaking with her daughter, Samantha Garcia. The conversation was recorded in Fort Myers through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour. This is WGCU News.

