Volunteers needed to help conduct census of unhoused in Collier County

As January winds down each year, outreach workers across the country scour parking lots, back alleys, bus stations and tucked away areas looking for the unhoused.

Similar to a Census, workers run through a list of questions with the hope of gaining a better understanding of just how pervasive homelessness is in America. The government, in turn, sends funds to communities to tackle this very complicated issue.

It’s a big task and volunteers are desperately needed try to get a more accurate head count of the unhoused in Collier County.

"It's cold, it's wet, and they need resources to continue on. I can't stress enough the importance of volunteering. I mean, they're human, just like us," said Nadja Joseph of Collier County Homeless Coalition.



From asking people the survey questions to passing out backpacks and toiletries, there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers. Collier's annual homeless count will be Jan. 30 and 31 at various sites in the county.

"I always say, the more the merrier," Joseph said.

The Point-in-Time Count is crucial for getting federal funds to help the unhoused. The more connections with the unhoused, the more money that comes to communities.

"They need that connection, regardless of what their situations are. We as people need to stand up for our community and do what's right. Let's help one another," Joseph said.

Those wishing to volunteer must complete a one-hour training session. The in-person session is from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the United Way, 9015 Strada Stell Ct., Suite No. 204.

Or training may be done on-line any time leading up to the 30 and 31 Point in Time homeless counts.

To learn more and to request the training contact Nadja Joseph at 239-263-9363 or email HMIS@homelesscoalition.net

