Naples Zoo says goodbye to beloved African lion Masamba

A popular member of the Naples Zoo animal family who even helped propagate his own species while in captivity, has died.

Naples Zoo officials announced Friday morning that 16-year-old Masamba, the facility's beloved African lion, had been humanely euthanized after suffering several age-related issues.

“Animal welfare at all stages of life is our highest priority,” said LeeAnn Rottman, Naples Zoo Director of Animal Programs. “Masamba received exceptional care, and this decision, though heartbreaking, was made in his best interest. He will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, and the many guests who visited him over the years.”

Masamba had been under close veterinary care, receiving dedicated treatment and monitoring from the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams. Masamba even outlived most male African lions in the wild who usually have an average life expectancy of 10-12 years.

Masamba came to Naples Zoo in 2009 and in 2013 was paired with a female, Shani. In 2019, this pair welcomed 3 cubs to the family.

The zoo described Masamba as a gentle and patient father, and throughout his life, he served as a wonderful ambassador for his species. His legacy will live on through his three sons, now at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, and through Naples Zoo’s continued commitment to lion conservation and education.

