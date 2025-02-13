Jets, jokes, and generosity at annual Naples Automotive Experience

What do you get when you mix private jets, luxury cars, and helping unhoused people? The Naples Automotive Experience.

"I need one more, gang. That's 150? That's $150,000! Thanks for helping out St. Matthews!"

That’s Jay Leno, the night’s auction MC, doing what he does best — making the wealthy laugh while reminding them why they're there.

"I like to tell jokes, and if it raises money for a good cause, there you go! When you help other people, it makes you feel better. And you know, 100% of the donation goes to St. Matthews. There's no deduction for a party or anything like that. You know, there are so many crooked charities out there. It’s nice to be involved with a good one,” Leno said.

Special to WGCU Comedian Jay Leno is interviewed by Culture and Connections reporter Elizabeth Andarge.

At $500 a ticket, some might call the event exclusive. Ironically, it’s this very exclusivity that makes it incredibly inclusive. St. Matthew's House, a local homeless shelter and recovery program, will receive every dollar raised at the event.

Mikayla Mcranie, an associate with Start Here Events, helped organize the evening.

“At events like this, you kind of see more of the glamorous side. You know, we really try to put on a good show and make everyone happy. But that feeling of opening your wallet, giving what you can, and knowing who it impacts, it brings a different sense of joy than just going to a party,” Mcranie said.

The reception at Naples Airport's Northern Jet Hangar featured a British 1960s theme, complete with flower headbands, London telephone booths, and a psychedelic dessert table. Catering manager Melissa Davenport, who spent two weeks preparing, described the menu.

“We decided to stick with a 1960s theme, we would go with some things that Julia Child came with in the '60s. So, we had Swedish meatballs, we had ambrosia salad, we had shrimp cocktail tonight,” Davenport said. “We also had a gorgeous dessert table with a variety of colorful shooters, a turkey carving station, and a smash burger station. We’re here to help the least among us. Matthew 25:40 says, ‘If you take care of my brothers and sisters, I will take care of you.’ That’s what we’re here to do.”

The Ferraris, parked just miles away from the shelter they are helping fund, shows that sometimes, the most meaningful change comes from embracing life’s contradictions.

Mcranie added, “Everyone was super moved to see — just how the smallest contribution, or the largest contribution — how many women and men we can help. You know, right here in our Naples and Bonita Springs community.”