Cell phone ban in Lee schools could become the rule for 2025-26

From the first school bell of the day to the final one, Lee County public school students may have to keep cell phones and other personal mobile devices turned off and tucked away — even during class period rotations and lunch breaks.

The new cell phone ban could go into effect at the start of the next school year should the Lee County school board give an expected nod to the proposal when it meets Tuesday evening.

As it stands, students are currently banned from using devices in class but may use them during lunch and while switching classes.

Until now, principals had been given discretion for an all-out ban on cell phones. To date, only one, Gateway High School, has implemented a full-day ban, said Rob Spicker, a spokesman for the school district.

Public and private school leaders across the region have been mulling over bell-to-bell bans in recent months. Bishop Verot, a Catholic high school in Fort Myers, bans the use of phones through the day, said Dean of Students Christine Otis.

“It’s been great,” Otis said. “It minimizes distractions in the classroom.”

Bishop Verot has taken the measure beyond any sort of honor policy.

Students are required to place their mobile devices inside a specialized pouch that is magnetized and secured shut until the end of the school day, when the bags are disengaged.

She said teachers and staff are already seeing a difference in healthier interactions among students.

In an opinion piece for the Fort Myers News-Press, School Board Member Bill Ribble had this to say: “… research continues to confirm the need to set policies for wireless communication devices in support of student academic and social-emotional development.”

In the piece, Ribble cited research from the book, “The Anxious Generation,” regarding the importance of a device-free learning environment:

“Even when members of Gen Z are not on their devices and appear to be doing something in the real world, such as sitting in class, eating a meal, or talking with you, a substantial portion of their attention is monitoring or worrying (being anxious) about events in the social metaverse.”

The proposal for Lee County Schools will be discussed when the board meets for a workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The official vote will be later in the evening when it meets for a regularly scheduled school board meeting.

