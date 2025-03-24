New Alliance for the Arts Executive Director, Neil Volz, will employ a 'people-centric' approach to arts and arts advocacy

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts was one of the first places Volz visited when he arrived in Southwest Florida in 2008.

In addition to being one of Southwest Florida’s pre-eminent art centers, the Alliance for the Arts plays an advocacy role within Lee County, and beyond. With more than 20 years as a community advocate and organizer, Neil Volz is uniquely suited to empower the Alliance to discharge this aspect of its overarching mission as its new Executive Director.

Volz’s views on the art of advocacy are people-centric.

“Art is advocacy, just without the limits,” Volz said. “It’s something that we need right here, right now in this moment in time…. The Alliance is an invaluable part of our community as it relates to how we see each other, how we communicate with each other, how we create spaces to allow us to interact in way that we are who we are, and also to push for a better future for everybody in Southwest Florida.”

He credits this approach to his experiences at the Alliance soon after moving to Florida in 2008.

“Whether it was the activity on the weekends or taking some classes, that was a place where I felt like I belonged,” Volz said. “It was a place that helped ingratiate me to what was at that point a new community. And so that’s the spirit, that’s the heartbeat that I take with me as I now step into a different role with the Alliance for the Arts.”

Volz wants to recreate that experience for everyone who visits the Alliance campus.

“The connection to the community is so important … and connecting with individuals who can get an appreciation for the arts and take a step in their own life much like I did decades ago when you begin to see the mystery and the beauty of art actually playing out in your own life,” said Volz.

Under Volz’s direction, the Alliance will focus on existing members, and members-to-be, on an individual, grassroots level.

“We want folks who might not have been as engaged in Alliance to see this as a moment to re-connect,” Volz said. “We want to get to people who might not be familiar with Alliance and say there’s something there for you because art is for everybody. Alliance is for the full community. We want to be creative and we want connect with people in a way that’s meaningful in their lives and it’s meaningful in the community. So we think that the best is yet to come.”

This will also be his approach when talking city and county officials, business leaders, artists and artist groups.

“So that’s my perspective,” Volz said. “Go in and talk about the humans, the human beings at the core of this whole conversation and talk about how we can improve the quality of life in Southwest Florida through the arts…. Humanize these conversations in a way that it’s not just about numbers, just not about this dollar does this, but it’s actually understanding that arts is so essential.”

Mindful that he’s taking the reins as the Alliance celebrates its 50th anniversary, Volz also has his eye on legacy.

“I really hope that we can look back and say, you know what, Neil really helped make our community a better place. Neil helped serve the Alliance and the community of artists in an honorable way and in a way that empowered us to do really cool things in this moment.”



MORE INFORMATION:

In the press release announcing Volz’ appointment, the Alliance stated that Volz is “a dedicated community advocate with more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience” who has “a proven track record of driving transformative change through public service, policy, and grassroots organizing.”

Volz’s career spans public policy, nonprofit leadership and social impact initiatives at both local and national levels. He has served as chief of staff for a member of Congress, staff director for a full Congressional Committee, and deputy director of a statewide nonprofit nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Most notably,” states the press release, “Volz played a pivotal role in passing Amendment 4 in Florida, which restored voting rights to 1.4 million people and was hailed as the largest expansion of U.S. democracy in a generation. His leadership in civic engagement also includes negotiating and securing the passage of the Help America Vote Act, which improved voting accessibility for millions.”

Volz’s advocacy work has earned him recognition on Politico Magazine’s list of the 40 most influential people in politics, as well as Florida’s Citizen of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers.

He has served as a guest lecturer at the U.S. Naval Academy, been featured in award-winning films, and is the author of the book Into the Sun.

Volz’s deep ties to Southwest Florida include leading outreach for one of the fastest-growing churches in the country, serving as Board Chairman of the Lee County Homeless Coalition, and holding leadership roles with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Be the Light, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit.

“We are confident that Neil’s leadership will take the Alliance to new heights,” said Board Chairman Jarrett Eady. “His passion for community-building and the arts will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact.”

In his interview at the WGCU studio, Volz addressed a number of areas of interest pertinent to his appointment as the Alliance’s new executive director.

Why he was attracted to the position

“Well, one, is just that I’m a believer in the power of art. I’m an artist myself. I’m somebody who consumes art and I love, and have first-hand knowledge of the impact the Alliance for the Arts can have on our community. We just fundamentally believe that art can transform lives and make our community better. I’m excited to step into that space with so many wonderful people.”

What he’s been most impressed with so far

“I’m impressed by the consistency, the year-round programming, the year-round creativity and the engagement that goes on on campus. There’s so many amazing leaders, so many awesome artists from all walks of life with all kinds of backgrounds. There’s a spirit of being a part of the community and expressing yourself and really taking a step forward that I see everywhere I turn. As much as anything, it’s really the spirit of Alliance for the Arts that I feel when I walk on campus. I want to help build that and add some advocacy components to that.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as the heart of creativity in Southwest Florida.

What he expects going forward

“We’re at this really unique spot in the history of Alliance for the Arts with its 50-year anniversary. We’re in a growing, diverse community, and Alliance is set up for success. This is the best time you can possibly have to get involved with the Alliance for the Arts.

“Going forward, I think that means more creativity. That means more connection with the community. That means more year-round programming that connects with all aspects of the community. Do I think that there might be some areas that we can rekindle some things that might have happened in the past? That sounds fun to me.

Whether theater will be included in Alliance programming?

In the aftermath of Theatre Conspiracy’s departure from the Alliance for the Arts, Volz is exploring whether the Alliance will add a community theater component to its year-round programming but admits that no decisions have yet been made on this subject.

“I’m in a spot where we’re in Day 1 and I’m enjoying conversations with the leadership of the Alliance as we begin to put one foot in front of the other in terms of what’s actually going to be next. I probably need to get … Just letting you know that we’re having conversations about anything and everything as we go forward. And we have a high standard we want to meet. I come in knowing that and seeing that first-hand in my own life, and so we want to do whatever we’re going to do to the best of our ability. But that needs to be done in coordination with the Board. That’s healthy to help set the vision and long-term strategy that requires a give-and-take between the staff and the Board.

Community outreach to the Dunbar and Hispanic neighborhoods

“Art is for everybody, for all parts of our community, and I think we want to be available, and we want to connect with the entire Southwest Florida community. Man, we’re so vibrant. There so many different types of communities and individuals who are doing some things that make our lives better. And especially in this moment in time, right, we want to hear the voices, and we make sure that everybody’s being heard and that everybody can take part in this whole process of being a citizen here in Southwest Florida or being a participant just in the arts here in Southwest Florida.”

AEP 7 – Arts & Economic Prosperity Surveys

Over the past several years, the Alliance for the Arts worked together with the Americans for the Arts to survey the nonprofit sector about the economic impact of the arts both within the City of Fort Myers and Lee County. Yet, the results of the survey are not widely known by either political or business leaders. Volz has been communicating with both of his predecessors, Lydia Black and Molly Deckart, on this and an array of other subjects.

“As it relates to talking about the impact of the arts on our economy, some of the facts just speak for themselves -thousands of jobs, collectively in the county hundreds of millions of dollars. This is a creative economy, and this is something that it matters to our community.”

Volz is especially attuned to the relationship between the arts in attracting and retaining both tourists and new residents.

“We all people staying in Southwest Florida. We’re known for the beaches. We’re known in a lot of ways for tourists and people coming in, but we have also reached a point where we’re over a million people in the county, and we want this to be a place where young people can feel that vibrancy in the arts and what’s that like to have an active culture. The Alliance can have an important role in showing what that is. Not necessarily trying to convince politicians but walking this out in a way that says this is practical and it’s beautiful. And if we’re willing to have a conversation about the practicality, the money that comes in, we bring tourists into the community, we’re a good partner with some of the industries that are already here, how in the world can we work together and see each other as engines that feed each other, as opposed to like have to be in political conflict or anything like that.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall "Dawn's Forest" on display at Fort Myers International Airport (RSW)

Getting more art at RSW

For years, the Alliance for the Arts has conducted an “Arts in Flight” program at RSW Airport for the Lee County Port Authority. It involves hanging art by local artists and students in the concourses. But this art presence pales in comparison to the splashy public artworks on display in airports such as Miami International, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

“We’ve been to airports that really highlight the incredible art and the industry, right, the art industry in that community when you arrive. And there’s no doubt, that I’m sure the data would show that there’s a tangible impact of people going, you know, because it’s the first thing you see when you visit. If someone is coming to visit you in your home, you want your living room to look really nice and to tell a story. Similarly, if I’m somebody who’s coming to visit a family member or I heard about something that’s going to bring me here, like our cool beaches, what else am I going to do for the next 10 days? Well, you know what, that’s an opportunity to imprint on somebody that Southwest Florida is where it’s at when it comes to live performances, where you can really experience cool art in a meaningful way with you, your family, your friends.”

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023 and a record of more than 11 million in 2024. RSW is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. For many, RSW represented their first impression of Southwest Florida.

“In so many cases, our budgeting decisions and how we spend our money is determined by first impressions, right? You come to a new company that you’ve never interacted with before, those first 10, 20 seconds, vital. You come visit a place like Southwest Florida, when you get off the flight why not see some art that is an expression of the unique and diverse place that we live in?”

While this was a question of first impression, Volz promised to look into the opportunities further.

“If we can do something better, I think we all know that we should. I would like to learn more. I’m actively in the learning phase. I’d like to dig in a little bit further about what that looks like. I know that as it kind of relates to my history, I worked on Capitol Hill for a while. There’s a really cool program that they have there where they hang art in the Capitol Building from each of the Congressional districts and it’s more than the logistics of getting art and putting it on the wall. It’s the human experience and connection that happens that I think is really special.”

How he might use collaborations to achieve a larger art presence at RSW

In studio, Volz talked about the prospect of involving other arts organizations, such as Arts Bonita, Naples Art Institute, The Baker Museum and Bob Rauschenberg Gallery in placing art at the airport.

“I love the idea of collaboration. What would that process look like if you were to bring all those players together? My guess is if we’re not interested in who gets credit for something cool but instead are focused on what we can do to improve our community together, you can see the vision of an airport that everybody is supportive of, and that whole process of getting somebody in.”

How his experience on Capitol Hill qualifies him to discharge the duties of the Executive Director

“I’ve helped lead nonprofit organizations, successful nonprofit and for-profit organizations, so I’m bringing my leadership into this in a way that is so honoring, because I love my community, I love Southwest Florida. I moved here. I choose to stay here. This is home, and I just think that there is an integral part of our community that is the arts.”

Living in gratitude

“It’s such an honor to be able to serve the community in this way. I find myself living in gratitude. Knowing what it was like to move here, knowing how I felt alive interacting with the Alliance for the Arts decades ago and that somehow, some way, in my journey that I’ve been given just the honor to be able to step into a role to help lead Alliance for the Arts in this season. I don’t take that for granted at all."

As the Alliance for the Arts continues its mission of transforming lives and strengthening the community through the arts, Volz will lead the organization into its next chapter. He will oversee initiatives that expand access to the arts, foster creative expression, and enhance community engagement. Volz invites the public to explore all that the Alliance has to offer, from gallery exhibitions and performances to educational programs and special events. Volz is also dedicated to increasing arts advocacy and fundraising efforts, ensuring that the organization can continue to thrive and provide vital resources for artists and the community.

Meet Neil Volz at the opening reception for the Alliance’s April art exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 4.

For more information about upcoming events, and opportunities to connect, visit his page on the Alliance for the Arts website at www.artinlee.org/ourdirector/.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as the heart of creativity in Southwest Florida.

Since 1975, the Alliance for the Arts has been a nonprofit community hub for visual and performing arts, dedicated to transforming lives and enriching the community through the power of the arts.

The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 239-939-2787 or visit www.ArtInLee.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.