Minnesota crash of plane that departed from Naples under investigation

A small plane that originated Saturday in Naples crashed later in the day in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Brooklyn Park fire department officials reported no survivors from the aircraft. Officials did not immediately provide information about possible deaths or injuries related to the crash in Brooklyn Park.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

File / WGCU SOCATA TBM700

The craft was a SOCATA TBM 700 registered to DGW Enterprises of Edina, Minn. The craft can carry up to six passengers.

Web-based flight-tracking information shows the single turbo-prop plane departed Naples Airport Saturday at 7:30 a.m. enroute to Des Moines, Iowa.

The plane left Des Moines at 11:12 a.m. bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m.

There were several pilot reports issued at the time of the accident for light rime icing. Rime ice forms when small, supercooled water droplets (liquid water below freezing) freeze rapidly upon impact with a surface, typically in conditions of freezing fog or cold, wet air.

Weather accounts also reported sleet conditions at the time of the crash.

Doorbell and other video from sources in the area showed the craft plunging almost straight down moments before it crashed.

The plane crashed into an occupied home on Kyle Avenue which then burst into flames. Officials at the scene said the occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed before fire destroyed the structure.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief said "There are no survivors from the aircraft which struck the home.”

