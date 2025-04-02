Controversy over police-ICE training could cost long-time Fort Myers city attorney his job

The recent controversy and confusion over immigration enforcement training for Fort Myers police, may cost the long-time city attorney his job.

Grant Alley has been attorney for the city of Fort Myers since the summer of 1995 — nearly 30 years.

Now a council member wants him fired. Darla Bonk is sponsoring a motion — scheduled for the council meeting on Monday, April 7 — to terminate Alley.

She claims Alley did not fully prepare the council for the vote on March 17 on immigration enforcement training for city police.

The council rejected the training the night of the 17th on a tie vote. Then came harsh criticism from state leaders, who threatened to remove council members and cut funding to the city. Councilwoman Bonk says she received death threats after her "no" vote.

A few days later the council held another vote, and that changed the result. The council approved the training of local officers by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents.

At that second vote on March 21, Bonk said attorney Alley's lack of guidance on the issue put the council members in a tough spot.

"I must express my grave concern that there was a significant dereliction of duty on the part of our city attorney," Bonk said.

"The role of the city attorney is not merely advisory. But to guide this council clearly, lawfully and thoroughly. Especially on an issue that carries legal, financial and physical implications."

We contacted the office of Alley, asking for comment on the motion to fire him. We have not gotten a response.

According to a city hall aide to Darla Bonk, the councilwoman does not want to say more until the meeting next Monday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU, and also teaches journalism at FGCU.