Another year, another bipartisan effort in Congress seeking to ban oil drilling near Florida's shores

Even though the oil rig Deepwater Horizon exploded 400 miles away from Fort Myers Beach in 2010, it was a watershed moment for residents who now worry that a similar tragedy could destroy the Southwest Florida lifestyle should oil drilling ever be allowed along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Florida lawmakers banned drilling in state waters in 1992, but that only protected an area about 3.5 miles off the state's east coast and about 10 miles from the west coast.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster was the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history, triggered by an explosion on a BP-operated drilling rig in the Gulf. The blast killed 11 workers and unleashed an estimated 4.9 million barrels of oil—about 134 million gallons—into the Gulf over 87 days before the well was finally capped.

The spill caused widespread environmental devastation, heavily impacted marine life, and dealt a severe blow to Gulf Coast economies dependent on tourism and fishing, particularly in Florida. It also spurred lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to start working toward a solution.

"The Florida Coastal Protection Act would conserve our waters and wildlife for generations to come by keeping offshore drilling out of Florida's waters."

- Lisa Frank, Environment America's director.

Bipartisan legislation to ban oil drilling off Florida’s coasts has been introduced in Congress multiple times since the Deepwater Horizon, with Florida lawmakers introducing or supporting legislation nearly every congressional session.

Despite the support from the Florida delegation, these bills have failed due to broader national political dynamics, including opposition from lawmakers and lobbyists representing oil-producing states.

This week, a new effort is being spearheaded by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, who represents Florida's 16th Congressional District, which includes Sarasota, and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, represents Florida's 14th Congressional District, which includes Tampa and parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The Florida Coastal Protection Act aims to ban oil drilling permanently in both state and federal waters off Florida's coasts. It’s also one of those rare times when politicians from both parties agree with most environmentalists.

"The barrier islands, white sandy beaches, and coastal marshes surrounding Florida’s shoreline provide necessary habitat for iconic reef fish, extensive shorebird populations, sea turtles, and marine mammals like the Florida manatee," said Ben Prater, a Defenders of Wildlife director. "This legislation will protect Florida’s coasts from the known, concrete risks of offshore drilling while moving to ensure a safer future for the endangered and imperiled coastal wildlife that call the state home."

Past efforts to protect the Sunshine State’s coastal waters from oil exploration and drilling have been less aggressive. Moratoriums on oil and gas leases in federal waters didn’t work, and executive actions by presidents of both parties have lacked the necessary teeth.

Tragic and deadly, the catastrophic Deepwater Horizon oil spill was a pivotal moment in this ongoing debate. Killing tens of thousands of marine animals, including an estimated 25,900 marine mammals, 82,000 birds, and 6,165 sea turtles, even years later, oil remains in the Gulf's ecosystem, with long-term damage to habitats like coral reefs and wetlands.

A future spill could similarly devastate Florida’s beaches, marine environments and cause another dip in tourism revenue, when last year the state set a record with 142.9 million visitors, contributing $131 billion in direct spending. The recreational fishing alone contributes nearly $14 billion to Florida's economy and supports over 120,000 jobs.

"Florida's beaches, bottlenose dolphins, and manatees are too important to risk for more oil, but we've seen repeatedly that when we drill, we spill,” said Lisa Frank, Environment America's director. "The Florida Coastal Protection Act would conserve our waters and wildlife for generations to come by keeping offshore drilling out of Florida's waters. Congress should pass this bill immediately and send it to President Trump's desk."

