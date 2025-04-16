Florida lawmakers pass student cell phone ban bill, await Senate

TALLAHASSEE --- An effort to keep students off cell phones throughout the school day passed the Florida House on Wednesday, though differences remain with a Senate proposal.

The House unanimously approved a bill (HB 949) that would expand a law that prohibits the use of wireless devices at schools during “instructional time.”

Bill sponsor Demi Busatta, R-Coral Gables, said “cell phones not only cause constant distractions to a student's focus during the school day, which impedes their ability to learn, but it also has shown to increase bullying.”

Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, told reporters she doesn’t think kids should have phones in their hands at any given time.

“They can’t even interact on a personal basis. We are removing humanity from humankind,” Salzman said. “Any time that we can encourage the lack of technology, and more interaction, the better off we are going to be.”

The bill would prevent students from using phones during the school day, as opposed to during instructional time. But school districts would approve rules to allow phone use under certain circumstances. As an example, students with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, could use their wireless devices. Such students would have to provide doctors’ notes on the need for the devices.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the Senate Rules Committee approved a wider education bill that, in part, would require the education commissioner to craft a statewide policy about cell-phone use by the end of 2026.

Senate bill sponsor Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said after the committee meeting there is still “time on the clock” to reach agreement with the House, as “this is a problematic situation in schools.” The legislative session is scheduled to end May 2.

“We’re just trying to see what might be the best approach to get there,” Burgess said. “I think the best way to do something is to get buy-in from the local districts and families and parents.”

The proposed statewide policy would be based on findings from six school districts that currently ban the use of cell phones and other devices during the school day or plan to do so during the 2025-2026 school year.

The commissioner would have to detail the effects of the bans on student achievement and behavior and outline a “model policy” that could be used by other districts and charter schools.

In 2023, lawmakers prohibited students from using cell phones and other wireless devices during instructional time. The law prevents cell-phone use during lessons unless “expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes.”

Each school district was able to set its own rules on carrying out the law. Some districts prohibit student access to devices throughout the entire school day while others let students use phones during lunch and between classes.