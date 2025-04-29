Final farewell: Southwest Florida Symphony to close June 30

The Southwest Florida Symphony announced today that it will close permanently at the end of June. The Symphony has been presenting outstanding orchestral performances for the enrichment, entertainment and education of the community for more than 64 years.

The symphony was established with 24 volunteer musicians in 1961 under the name of the Fort Myers Symphony. It spent its early years performing a handful of concerts in community centers, schools and churches, growing a following throughout the region.

In 1981, it merged with a chorus and became the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra & Chorus Association. The symphony later grew to a roster of 70 world-class musicians who presented each season a series of masterworks concerts, pops concerts, and holiday pops concerts at multiple smaller venues throughout Lee and Charlotte counties.

In addition to expanding its concert series to multiple communities throughout Southwest Florida, the Symphony has also performed in other cities throughout the state.

In its press release announcing its closure, the symphony cited annual operating deficits caused by the rising cost of performances, including suitable performance venues, the proliferation of competitive live entertainment options in Lee and Charlotte counties, recent leadership departures and the loss of state funding as factors in the board’s decision to close.

Southwest Florida Symphony leaves behind a rich legacy of having played a substantial role in helping members of the community discover and enrich their love of music.

Southwest Florida Symphony / WGCU Laura Jackson conducts the Southwest Florida Symphony.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s 64th year marked the orchestra’s tradition of artistic excellence and innovation as Interim Artistic Advisor Maestro Stilian Kirov led a season of spectacular performances.

“We are so proud of the countless joyous experiences and treasured memories that the Southwest Florida Symphony has provided to residents, visitors and music lovers across our community over 64 years,” said Tom Uhler, president of the board of trustees for the Southwest Florida Symphony. “We are honored to have the longtime support of many donors, supporters and concert goers who have shared our love for orchestral music over the years. While we bid farewell to this chapter, the Southwest Florida Symphony team remains committed to preserving the rich legacy of orchestral music and its impact on the community.”

Uhler expressed appreciation for the support derived from the community over its more than six decade tenure as Lee County’s only professional orchestra and one of the oldest orchestras in Florida.

