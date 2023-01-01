WGCU Ave Maria Vet Memorial gallery

WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM

Bricks honoring the different branches as well as memorial bricks were also set into the pavers. Members of the Ave Maria Veterans Association worked for years to have a place for the veterans in their community could be honored. The group sold and installed flag poles round Ave Maria as well as asked for donations. The memorial will be dedicated on Veteran’s Day, 11, 11, 2023. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)