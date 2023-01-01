8 Images
WGCU Ave Maria Vet Memorial gallery
Members of the Ave Maria Veterans Association worked for years to have a place for the veterans in their community could be honored. The group sold and installed flag poles round Ave Maria as well as asked for donations. The memorial will be dedicated on Veteran’s Day, 11, 11, 2023. Group members, Back row: Jairo Restrepo, Joe B. Rivera Jr., John Destul, and Thomas Schlessinger. Front row: Anderson Richardson, Isaac Hernandez, and Ric Wurzburg. All members of (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
The main memorial.
Bricks honoring the different branches as well as memorial bricks were also set into the pavers.
The finishing touches were being made at the memorial site, Thursday afternoon.
