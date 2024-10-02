WGCU Events

Exclusive Offer: Meet & Greet and Tickets to See Paula Poundstone Live! Join us for a night of laughter with Paula Poundstone at the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on November 16 at 8pm. Don’t miss the chance to meet her before the show with a special Meet & Greet experience! Paula Poundstone is celebrated for her sharp, observational humor and quick wit. A regular on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” and host of the popular podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” she’s a comedy legend. Her HBO special “Cats, Cops, and Stuff” won a cable ACE award, and she was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She’s also made her mark with live coverage for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and appearances at the “93rd Emmy Awards.” Her book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was a finalist for both the Thurber Prize for American Humor and the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. With five albums and multiple documentaries under her belt, Paula remains one of the most influential comedians of our time. Tickets are limited! Attendees must be 21 years or older. Support WGCU by securing your tickets today! Meet & Greet tickets are $100 per person.