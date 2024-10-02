WGCU Events
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The 2024 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ first visit to the USA, with performances from the Ed Sullivan show and the Meet The Beatles album, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits of every era.
The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.
🎟️Don’t miss your chance to be part of this fun night out celebrating the music of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Secure your tickets now and get ready to be transported back in time!
Join us for an unforgettable evening with the legendary guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel, as he takes the stage at the renowned Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. Known for his incredible fingerstyle technique and charismatic performances, Tommy Emmanuel promises a night filled with musical brilliance and heartfelt melodies. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the world’s finest guitarists live in concert.
Get your tickets now for a night of extraordinary music and entertainment!
$125 per-person = 1 Meet & Greet pass, plus concert ticket!
$90 per-person = 1 Concert Ticket
Exclusive Offer: Meet & Greet and Tickets to See Paula Poundstone Live! Join us for a night of laughter with Paula Poundstone at the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on November 16 at 8pm. Don’t miss the chance to meet her before the show with a special Meet & Greet experience! Paula Poundstone is celebrated for her sharp, observational humor and quick wit. A regular on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” and host of the popular podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” she’s a comedy legend. Her HBO special “Cats, Cops, and Stuff” won a cable ACE award, and she was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She’s also made her mark with live coverage for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and appearances at the “93rd Emmy Awards.” Her book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was a finalist for both the Thurber Prize for American Humor and the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. With five albums and multiple documentaries under her belt, Paula remains one of the most influential comedians of our time. Tickets are limited! Attendees must be 21 years or older. Support WGCU by securing your tickets today! Meet & Greet tickets are $100 per person.