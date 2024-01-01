WGCU PBS PASSPORT

The PBS Passport benefit is available to members inside the U.S. and territories, and members in Canada. Outside of those regions, members will be unable to stream content on our site or app.



PBS is not a producer, but rather a distributor of programming. Our distribution rights are fairly limited and are generally confined to dissemination within the United States.



While over-the-air broadcasts reach beyond U.S. borders, online video is subject to geo-filtering, which restricts the areas that can view PBS content. PBS is legally obligated to ensure each program does not exceed its granted rights, which unfortunately eliminates international streaming ability for PBS programs outside the US.



We regret not being able to offer all our content online to our supporters.