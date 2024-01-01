WGCU PBS PASSPORT
You must activate your Passport account. You will be asked to register to confirm your identity and membership status in order to start enjoying WGCU Passport. WGCU Passport can be accessed on WGCU.org, the PBS video apps for Android and Apple’s iOS smartphones and tablets, and Apple TV. To get started, look for videos with the Passport icon. These videos are only available to users who are registered for WGCU Passport.
PBS and WGCU content will continue to be available for free on the WGCU.org website and other digital platforms. WGCU Passport provides access to a much larger library of content for WGCU members to enjoy.
Some shows are not available on Passport because of digital rights restrictions.
The PBS Passport benefit is available to members inside the U.S. and territories, and members in Canada. Outside of those regions, members will be unable to stream content on our site or app.
PBS is not a producer, but rather a distributor of programming. Our distribution rights are fairly limited and are generally confined to dissemination within the United States.
While over-the-air broadcasts reach beyond U.S. borders, online video is subject to geo-filtering, which restricts the areas that can view PBS content. PBS is legally obligated to ensure each program does not exceed its granted rights, which unfortunately eliminates international streaming ability for PBS programs outside the US.
We regret not being able to offer all our content online to our supporters.
