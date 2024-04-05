Naples Zoo welcomes a baby ring-tailed lemur

The Naples Zoo sent out a birth announcement in recent days for a baby ring-tailed lemur. Lemurs are the most endangered mammal group in the world, according to the zoo’s press release. Their biggest threat is deforestation.

The baby’s parents were genetically matched by the Species Survival Plan Program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. These plans are designed to maintain a genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the future in the long-term.

Visitors to the Naples Zoo can now see the new family.

