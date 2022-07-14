WATER QUALITY UPDATE FOR JULY 15, 2022

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public not to enter the water at Bonita Beach Park due to high levels of the Enterococcus bacteria. The park is at 27954 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.

Tests completed July 14 indicated that the water at Bonita Beach Park does not meet the recreational quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, which are found inside the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of an elevated concentration of these bacteria in the water at the shoreline is an indicator of a nearby sewage leak, pet waste in storm water runoff, and wildlife activity.

Getting in the water, walking along the water's edge, even being splashed by the water poses an increased risk of disease particularly for the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and the very young. Animals are susceptible, too, so pets should also be kept from reaching the waterline. Elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria have been associated with an increased risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. New test results should be available for Bonita Beach Park on Tuesday, July 19. For more information, go to http://lee.floridahealth.gov/

Blue-green algae health alert cancelled

A health alert issued last week due to an outbreak of blue-green algae at the Davis Boat Ramp near the Franklin Locks on the Caloosahatchee River has been lifted. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave the all-clear after taking samples of the water and no longer finding high levels of cyanobacteria toxins.

The Davis Boat Ramp, and the Alva Boat Ramp nearby, both allow the public to launch watercraft into the Caloosahatchee River. The water surrounding the ramps tests positive for high levels of cyanobacteria, which is a toxin at the heart of a blue-green algae bloom, rather frequently during the summer.

Not only does that often result in a nasty scum on the surface and dead mats of algae floating round, but it can also cause the of health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or when airborne droplets are inhaled. Exposure to high levels of blue-green algae and their toxins can cause diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation; and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties

If any type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

