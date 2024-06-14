"Jekyll & Hyde The Musical" at Melody Lane Theatre this weekend features original Broadway performer Raymond McLeod

Melody Lane Performing Arts Center is staging a very special production of the gothic horror "Jekyll & Hyde the Musical" at the Heights Center for one weekend only—June 14th through the 16th.

“Our most talented Southwest Florida high schoolers and college students are going to be performing for you what you would see on Broadway or in a national tour,” touts Melody Lane Co-Director Dana Alvarez.

But she says there’s another reason why area theater-goers don’t want to miss this production.

“We have had the extreme privilege to have an original cast member who performed this show over 2,000 times on Broadway, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, and he has been our music director and he is also in the show as Sir Danvers Carew," Alvarez said.

Tom Hall/WGCU Raymond Jaramillo McLeod logged more than 2,150 performances in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde in the role of Simon Stride. He joins Melody Land Performing Arts Center this weekend as Musical Director and Sir Danvers Carew for their production of the classic gothic horror.

“I’m playing a different character than I did on Broadway,” McLeod interjects. “I played Simon Stride and here I’m doing Sir Danvers Carew because now I’m old. That’s right. I’m old.”

McLeod’s tutelage is paying huge dividends that will trickle down to the audiences who take in the show.

“He’s approaching things from a very character and story-driven type of education," Alvarez said. "So, helping the students not just sing well and have good vocal technique, but really understand the meaning behind the words, what was going on in each scene and helping them to truly connect with the material. As a result, the audience is going to be fully emerged in this classic tale of good and evil," Alvarez said.

McLeod has been impressed by how well Melody Lane’s youthful cast has mastered Jekyll & Hyde’s complex musical score.

Tom Hall/WGCU Will Thomas as Edward Hyde (left) and Aubrey Barnhouse (right) as Lucy Harris in Melody Land Performing Arts Center's Jekyll & Hyde the Musical.

“Some of the young kids in this show are really great … and it’s not an easy score,” McLeod said. “Frank Wildhorn wrote this score while he was in college and it’s his most successful show on Broadway. And there’s some complex stuff in there, the kids here are picking it up really well and singing the beep out of it.”

Among Wildhorn’s memorable scores, “This is the Moment” is one of the show’s most performed numbers.

“That was like a big ice skating song before the musical became really popular, and now I think everybody sings it,” McLeod said. "Everybody on earth has had a chance to sing ‘This is the Moment.’ It’s a great song. It builds really well. ... Will does a great job singing it too.”

Will is Will Thomas, a student from northeast Georgia who heard about the show on Instagram and sent Alvarez an audition reel.

“It’s been really neat to have someone come from out of town specifically for this show,” Alvarez said. “He actually won Best Actor at the Georgia State Thespians.”

Adriana Farrugia and Aubrey Barnhouse are two other established phenoms in the Jekyll & Hyde cast. They play Emma Carew and Lucy Harris. In addition to beautiful solos, they combine for a duet titled “In His Eyes.”

Tom Hall/WGCU Adriana Farrugia (left) and Aubrey Barnhouse (right) play Emma Carew and Lucy Harris in Melody Lane Performing Arts Center's Jekyll & Hyde the Musical. In addition to beautiful solos, they combine for a duet titled “In His Eyes.”

“What a beautiful piece of music that is,” McLeod said. “On Broadway, Linda Eder and Christiane Nole sang that thing, and it just brought the house down every night. It’s so haunting and so beautiful.”

McLeod predicts that Farrugia and Barnhouse will do likewise during this production of "Jekyll & Hyde the Musical."

But one of McLeod’s favorites from the Wildhorn score is the opening number in Act II, “Murder Murder.” In this high-octane 8½ minute scene, Edward Hyde exacts revenge on members of the Board of Governors who rejected Henry Jekyll’s request to conduct his experiments on a human subject.

“Throughout ‘Murder Murder,’ he kills them off one by one through the song," McLeod said. "Hence the title, ‘Murder Murder.’"

Performances of"Jekyll & Hyde the Musical" run Friday, June 14 through Sunday June 16, 2024.

