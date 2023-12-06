Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulfshore Ballet make Nutcracker a SWFL holiday tradition

Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulfshore Ballet are producing Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall once again this year. Both Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Director Iliana Lopez and Maestro Andrew Kurtz are proud of the role their organizations have played in making the Nutcracker a Southwest Florida holiday tradition.

Kurtz has seen George Ballanchineperformances over the years in New York and Philadelphia. He became intimately familiar with the interplay between professional ballet dancers and Tchaikovsky’s soaring score as Assistant Conductor of the Pennsylvania Ballet years ago. In his estimation, GCS and Gulfshore Ballet’s collaboration ranks among the country’s top productions.

“This is a first-class, first-rate production that you would see anywhere in the country,” said Kurtz. “So, if Nutcracker means the holidays to you as it does to me, this is the performance you really want to see.”

Kurtz cites the magnificent sets, dazzling costumes, and opulent confines of the 1,795-seat BB Mann Performing Arts Hall as features that distinguish this production of Nutcracker.

Iliana Lopez (right) and Franklin Gamero (left)

“So, you have this massive stage where you may have 70, 80 dancers at one point, and scenery and these costumes plus a full symphony in the pit creating this wonderful sound," said Kurtz. "Having been to venues all across the world, really, it’s a really nice venue. It’s excellent for sound and it’s great for sight lines …. So, it’s definitely a great place to have a first experience with the Nutcracker.”

The BB Mann isn’t just a terrific venue for audiences. It provides an unmatched opportunity for young dancers to get a taste of what it’s like to perform at prestigious venues worldwide.

Among Gulfshore Ballet’s rising stars is Ella Litvak. Audiences will see her in this year’s Nutcracker as both Dew Drop in The Waltz of the Flowers and the Arabian Princess. The high school sophomore has been dancing Nutcracker for more than a decade, but performing with Gulf Coast Symphony in BB Mann is unquestionably the highlight of her holiday season, if not entire year.

“It’s very intimidating,” conceded Litvak. “But so much fun because you have that whole stage. And it’s such an opportunity for girls in this Fort Myers town to perform at such a big stage like that.”

Ella suspects that some of the kids who see Nutcracker this year may be inspired to pursue ballet themselves.

“It’s what really started my love for ballet as a little girl. This is what sparked my passion for the stage.”

Tom Hall Ella Litvak rehearsing 'The Nutcracker' in the dance studio.

Cypress Lake High School senior Melia Brockington plays Chocolate Spanish, Chinese Tea, and Russian Candy Canes in the Nutcracker. She thrills at the very thought of stepping on a stage that’s seen so many great performers and performances.

“I feel like so lucky to be there, and like I just love the lights and the thought of the big audience,” Brockington said. “I just love being on stage and performing. Seeing the lights and smiling up at them is just like so exciting. And it just brings the joy the sacred stage where lots of people have performed. It’s just amazing. “

Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero tailor each year’s choreography to the number, age and composition of their students and professional dancers. This year’s Nutcracker will therefore be quite different from last year’s version.

“We have a few new things this year,” teased Iliana Lopez. “We’re bringing back Mother Comedian and the Polichinelles , which is a very, very favorite part of all audiences. It’s a really sweet section with small children. They come out of that huge, huge skirt that comes on stage and the person that performs this is dancing on stilts.”

This year’s Nutcracker will also be visited by angels.

“We have our Suite Level 1 students performing this part," said Lopez. "They’re going to come from the audience into the stage to add a little more magic into this performance.”

In the final analysis, the involvement of so many young children and their parents is what codifies Southwest Florida’s Nutcracker as a reflection of the community.

“Nutcracker has kids sometimes as little as four or five years old as the mice all the way up to these professional dancers who’ve maybe been dancing for 20, 25 years,” observed Maestro Kurtz. “And to see that blend on stage and sense of community, to me, that’s what it’s always about.”

This year’s performances of Nutcracker at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall are Saturday, December 16th at 2 and 7 p.m.

To read more stories about the arts in Southwest Florida visit Tom Hall's website: SWFL Art in the News.

