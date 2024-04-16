Players Circle's 'Godspell' production proves to be one-of-a-kind

Godspell has captivated audiences worldwide with countless performances since its debut in 1971. However, the Players Circle production promises to deliver an experience unlike anything audiences have seen before.

It all starts with the gifted, high-octane cast that Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek has assembled for the show.

“No two productions of Godspell should be identical,” Wioncek asserts. “If they are, I feel as though they perhaps missed the boat because [the musical] really lives and breathes through the abilities and talents of its cast.”

Members of this cast are something of a dream team. They're vocally talented and each plays their own instrument, from piano and guitar to flute and saxophone.

But the uniqueness of this production resides in the fact that the audience itself is part of the cast.

“I’ve never seen a production quite like this, where you, the audience, are the 11th cast member,” says choreographer and cast member Kimberly Suskind. “And we really invite you into the story and invite you into our family and invite you into our community.”

To involve the audience in every aspect of the show, Players Circle has staged Godspell in the round. This augments the play’s magic and majesty.

“Our production is highly, highly immersive,” Wioncek points out. “By that I mean there is not a square inch of this theater that isn’t infiltrated by this very talented cast, and there’s no knowing where the stage ends and the audience begins."

"The actors are in and out throughout the aisles, up and down the rafters. It is just one giant celebration. In a lot of ways, we say, it’s like all the good parts of Woodstock, without the mud.”

The cast of Godspell also employs intermission to amplify this deeply immersive quality.

“Our intermission is incredibly unique, because at intermission, our party keeps going,” teases Suskind. “We don’t just lights go down and we leave and we come back for Act Two. We stay out with the audience. We have a jam session with them. We talk with them …. So really want every audience member who comes to see this production to feel like they are part of our community when they leave.”

Of course, you can’t say Godspell without talking about Stephen Schwartz’s uplifting score. The show’s best known number is “Day By Day,” beautifully sung by Rachael Lord.

It’s an iconic 800-year-old song that Schwartz borrowed from the Episcopal hymnal, along with several others. But “Day By Day” was so popular it spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #13 in 1972. AJ Mendini, who plays Jesus, thinks part of the show’s enduring appeal is attributable to the music’s familiarity.

“But in this version, the 2012 revival version that we’re presenting, the music is updated,” observes Mendini. “It has a more rough feel. It’s driven by a contemporary sound. It’s relatable, again, to everyone, besides the fact that a lot of what we’re doing, our cast members are accompanying the music with their own instruments.”

This is on full display in the folk number “Learn Your Lessons Well,” led by a spirited Darby Pumphrey.

Learn Your Lessons Well

I can see a swath of sinners settin' yonder

And they're actin' like a pack of fools

Gazin' into space they let their minds all wander

'Stead of studyin' the good Lord's rules

You better pay attention, build your comprehension

There's gonna be a quiz at your ascencion

Not to mention any threat of hell

But if you're smart you'll learn your lessons well!

Every bright description of the promised land meant

You can reach it if you keep alert

Learnin' every line and every last commandment

May not help you but it couldn't hurt

First ya gotta read 'em then ya gotta heed 'em

Ya never know when you're gonna need 'em

Just as old Elijah said to Jezebel

You better start to learn your lessons well!

In the final analysis, what makes Players Circle’s production of this 53-year-old musical unique, and so very satisfying, is the gift of community it bestows upon the audience.

“We live in an age of constant contact,” Wioncek explains. “We’ve been blessed with endless ways to communicate, and yet we’re more disconnected than ever before. We yearn for a sense of belonging, a community, and that’s the true power of Godspell.

In just under 2 hours, we’re cast under its spell, in its message of love, and we carry it with us long after we leave the theater. It’s more than a show, more than a production. It’s an experience. And one that we can’t afford to miss.”

Godspell plays at Players Circle Theatre April 16th through May 12, 2024.

