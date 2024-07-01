"Illusion of Death" Brings 1920s Murder Mystery to Seminole Gulf Dinner Train

An illusionist, an escape artist and a medium board a train bound for John and Mable Ringling’s Sarasota mansion on the Gulf of Mexico. No, this is not the lead-in for a joke. It’s the predicate for the latest play being performed on board the Seminole Gulf Murder Mystery Dinner Train. Producer Hannah Fay explains.

“This is a show that takes place in the 1920s," Fay said. "It kind of follows along the line of the famous magician Harry Houdini and his whole illusion act. So it’s kind of taking inspiration from that time period and the rise of illusionists and magicians.”

Tom Hall/WGCU The Seminole Gulf Murder Mystery Dinner Train leaving Colonial Station in Fort Myers on June 1, 2024.

"The Illusion of Death" revolves around escape artist Barry Boudini and his wife and assistant, Lillie. The couple has accepted an invitation to do a private performance for the Ringlings at their Gulf Coast mansion, known as Ca' d'Zan.

Boudini plans to perform the “Death Trap,” his latest death-defying illusion. But there are others who know its secret.

“It’s a really fun cast of characters," Fay said.

"You’ve got the brother, who’s also a rival. You have the magician’s wife. You have his private physician. You have the former assistant that’s working with the brother and a Spiritualist/Séance, the Mystic Zanzabar. They’re all just so unique and wacky, but they all could be suspicious of murder.”

Barry’s brother, Benjamin, is not just a rival. Once Barry’s business partner, the long-suffering Benjamin has always been jealous of his brother success in work and with women. Benjamin has joined Barry on board the train in hopes of reviving his career by crashing the party at Ca' d'Zan.

He travels with his own assistant, the lovely Isabelle Garrison, a fiery force in her own right who was also Barry’s assistant once upon a time.

Tom Hall/WGCU Louise K. Cornetta as character Lillie Boudini in the Seminole Gulf Murder Mystery Dinner Train's play "Illusion of Death."

Rounding out the cast of characters are Barry’s personal physician and trusted confidante, Dr. Patterson and a spiritualist who goes by the moniker of the Mystic Zanzibar. The Ringlings have invited the medium for purposes of leading a séance, and if Barry Boudini bears any resemblance to Harry Houdini, the sparks are apt to fly as Houdini publicly inveighed against fraudulent mediums who conned grieving customers out of their money.

In fact, just a few months before his untimely death on Halloween in 1926, Houdini testified before Congress in support of legislation that would have criminalized fortune-telling for hire.

According to Director Troy Nelson, plausibility is the hook that gets each passenger involved in the storyline.

“Every character has some gimmick or some ploy or character flaw that would give them at least some kind of reason to be a killer," Nelson said. "We want to keep them guessing as much as we can.”

This point is amply illustrated in this scene between Boudini’s wife, Lillie, played by Louise K. Cornetta, and Boudini’s personal physician, Dr. Patterson, played by Troy Nelson.

Dr. Patterson: "Oh please! Barry told me the truth about you … uh, uh … about you cooking the books, huh? The constant control. The jealousy. The false accusations. And oh, by the way, he was going to fire you before the Ringling party. So bye. So you killed him in a jealous rage and you set up Isabelle."



Lillie Boudini: "Barry told me the exact same thing about you!"

It may sound like the actors are guilty of overacting. That’s intentional.

In most scenes, the actors are standing at opposite ends of a long dining car. They’re battling the metallic sound of train’s wheels clanging along the metal tracks, traffic from adjoining roadways and utensils scraping plates.

In Louise K. Cornetta’s experience, audiences love the actors’ antics.

"It’s very over-the-top and dramatic," Cornetta said. "The more over-the-top, the more the audience seems to love it. So it’s a little different than the realism of a regular play.”

At its core, "The Illusion of Death" is a murder mystery, and the audience is challenged to figure out whodunit.

Each passenger receives a playbill, clue sheet, and pen to follow along with the live scripted show, writing down clues as they go. Clue sheets are collected before the final resolution act.

One prize is awarded by the actors to one "super sleuth" in each dining car. A bonus question may be used to solve a tie, and neatness counts.

Courtesy of Murder Mystery Dinner Train Murder Mystery Dinner Train "Super Sleuths" winner for “The Illusion of Death" on June 1, 2024.

If you hope that super sleuth will be you, then Cornetta has some sage advice.

“Really be a good listener, and pick up on clues because there’s little things you might miss if you are paying attention to what you’re eating or looking outside," Cornetta said.

"Then trust your gut with you think is the killer. Usually it will make sense at the end who the killer is if you pay attention and you keep track of the clues and then add up who is the most likely suspect, who has the best motive.”

"The Illusion of Death" plays through July 31, 2024.

Performances are Wednesdays through Sundays. Murder Mystery Dinner Trains depart promptly at 6:30 p.m., except on Sundays and certain holidays, when the departure time moves up an hour to 5:30 p.m.

The trains depart from the Colonial Station in Fort Myers, and return to that location as well, and the actors always pose for selfies and give autographs you passengers disembark.

The Murder Mystery Dinner Train theater venue is a unique experience with the opportunity to enjoy the murder mystery play, interspersed with the five meal courses, beverage service, and of course, conversation with fellow tablemates.

Spotlight on the Arts for WGCU is funded in part by Naomi Bloom, Jay & Toshiko Tompkins, and Julie & Phil Wade.

Script and audio engineered and produced by WGCU's Tara Calligan.

Tom Hall/WGCU Troy Nelson plays Dr. Patterson in Seminole Gulf Murder Mystery Dinner Train's play "Illusion of Death."

MORE INFORMATION

