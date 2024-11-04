What's on stage at local theaters the week of November 4

Theater season in Southwest Florida is in full swing. In all, theater-goers have more than a dozen productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players The Naples Players production of "Almost, Maine" closes on Sunday, November 10, with a sold-out afternoon matinee.

“Almost, Maine” [The Naples Players]: In the course of a single cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream. Listen to more about this production on WGCU. All remaining performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse "Anything Goes" remains one of Cole Porter's most popular musicals.

“Anything Goes” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she’s boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker, Reno, are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn’t stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn’t return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams – all without hurting anyone’s feelings. The magical score by Cole Porter includes "It’s De-Lovely," "You’re the Top," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Easy to Love" and the title song, "Anything Goes." Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30; Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30, no show on Friday, Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre In this endearing Neil Simon romantic comedy, two young newlyweds must learn to embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no walk in the park.

“Barefoot in the Park” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan in this Neil Simon romantic comedy. Their walk-up may be small and a six-flight climb, the heating may be busted and snow may be falling through the skylight, but nothing can quash their newlywed bliss. Paul is a straight-laced lawyer and Corie a romantic free-spirit; nevertheless, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. When Corie decides to set her conservative widowed mother up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor., a wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no walk in the park. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 (no show on Sunday, Nov. 10. [Lunch is available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows; dinner is available beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.]

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre "Bedroom Farce" is a wickedly funny play that takes place in three bedrooms on one endless night.

“Bedroom Farce” [Players Circle Theater]: This wickedly funny play by Alan Ayckbourn about marriage takes place in three bedrooms. On one endless night, Trevor and Susannah, whose marriage is on the rocks, inflict their miseries on their nearest and dearest, including Trevor’s parents. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre "Ben Butler" closes at Florida Rep with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on November 10th.

“Ben Butler” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: When a runaway slave arrives at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary, he forces the newly installed (and unconventional) General Benjamin Butler to face an impossible moral dilemma: follow the law or alter the course of U.S. history. Part satire, part comedy of manners, this laugh-out-loud “battle of wits” tells the true story of how a legal loophole helped win the Civil War. Inspired by true events, “Ben Butler” is a smartly-written, situational comedy packed with surprising humor and wit that pokes fun at the societal norms of the day. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday’s Nov. 10 finale at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida Accomplished local actor Steven Coe stars as the penultimate vampire in "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors" which closes with Sunday's 2:00 p.m. matinee.

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Nobody’s ever seen a Dracula this funny. Five actors play dozens of zany characters in a madcap take on the classic tale guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams – of laughter! Performances are Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre This Morgan Gould dark comedy poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not.

“Jennifer, Who Is Leaving” [Urbanite Theatre]: Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston, this Morgan Gould dark comedy poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not. The play features just four characters: Nan, who is working the night shift and fielding frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding…everything; Jennifer, who is doing her best to ignore Joey, the aging patient wearing down her…patience; and Lili, who is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SATs and her father’s insistence that she go to work the night before the test. Listen to a preview of his show on WGCU. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab "Letters to Sala" closes at FGCU TheatreLab with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 14.

“Letters to Sala” [Florida Gulf Coast University TheatreLab]: In her golden years, the real-life Sala Garncarz Kirschner revealed her fifty-year secret to her daughter, Ann, when she gifted Ann 350 letters written and exchanged during World War II. Arlene Hutton’s “Letters to Sala,” based on Sala’s story and adapted from Ann Kirschner’s book “Sala’s Gift,” chronicles young Sala’s survival journey as a young Jewish woman working in seven WW2 Nazi labor camps. During her journey, young Sala's letters give her hope and bear witness to her experiences. “Letters to Sala” also follows Ann’s research and exploration of her mother’s painful history, while older Sala revisits the circumstances, people, and places of her recently unearthed past. Three generations of women wrestle with what should become of the letters, as they recognize the weight of their Jewish heritage, the power of loving bonds, and the resilience of the human spirit. Performances are Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.and Sunday’s finale is Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Based on the 1980 movie of the same name, “9 to 5” features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

“9 to 5” [Venice Theatre]: Based on the 1980 movie of the same name, “9 to 5” features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, the play centers on the working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee, who all work at Consolidated Industries, presided over by the sexist, lecherous, and pompous, Franklin Hart. Pushed to the boiling point, the three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their boss12. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Created, adapted and directed by WBTT Executive Director Nate Jacobs, “Soul Crooners” made its debut on a rental stage at the Sarasota Arts Center in 2009 and is being brought back now to help commemorate WBTT’s 25th anniversary season.

“Soul Crooners” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This jukebox musical revue is a celebration of the music that ushered in a new era of soul during the 1970s and which was known for combining lush orchestrations with great vocalists who could sing unforgettable melodies and delightful harmonies. Created, adapted and directed by WBTT Executive Director Nate Jacobs, “Soul Crooners” made its debut on a rental stage at the Sarasota Arts Center in 2009 and is being brought back now to help commemorate WBTT’s 25th anniversary season. Listen to a preview of WGCU. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre A ballroom dancing romance set in 1911 NYC. The passion for dance and a search for a more meaningful life brings two unlikely souls together who tango and foxtrot their way to new possibilities.

“Syncopation” [Venice Theatre]: A ballroom dancing romance set in 1911 NYC. The passion for dance and a search for a more meaningful life brings two unlikely souls together who tango and foxtrot their way to new possibilities. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of FSW Black Box Theatre / FSW Black Box Theatre FSW Theatre Professor Stuart Brown directs Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night"

“Twelfth Night” [FSW Black Box Theatre]: Written by William Shakespeare around 1601, “Twelfth Night” is a comedy that navigates the themes of love, mistaken identity, and the topsy-turvy nature of human relationships. Set in the fictional kingdom of Illyria, the play follows the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. In the broader context of Shakespeare’s other comedic works, “Twelfth Night” is celebrated for its festive and carnival-like atmosphere, often associated with the traditions of the Twelfth Night holiday in which people gather on January 5 (the 12th day of Christmas) and celebrate—a tradition still observed in parts of the UK. The play stands out as a romantic comedy that explores the fluidity of gender roles and the unpredictability of love. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island / Arts Center Theatre In this Joe Simonelli comedy, a whimsical twist of fate brings Shakespeare into the modern world.

“Where There’s a Will” [Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island]: A whimsical twist of fate brings Shakespeare into the modern world, where he finds himself outside the home of Gordon Coldridge, a struggling playwright dealing with a demanding manager and an estranged girlfriend. Confronted with writer’s block and a looming deadline, Coldridge could use a helping hand—perhaps from England’s most renowned poet. Or is it the Bard of Avon himself who has come to his aid? This charming romantic comedy brims with humor and heart. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

