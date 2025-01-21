Here's what's onstage the week of January 20 at area theaters

Two shows open and two others close this week in Southwest Florida theaters while 10 others continue their runs.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Joshua Harmon's 'Admissions' closes with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, January 26.

“Admissions” [Players Circle Theatre]: Ripped from the pages of today’s headlines, “Admissions” is a dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school. This Joshua Harmon play follows Sherri Rosen-Mason, the head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, as she fights to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when the Ivy League college of his choice passes over their only son for a less qualified minority student, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.

”Admissions” received the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. “Admissions” was featured on Gulf Coast Life; listen/read here. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/admissions/ or call 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre "Caught in the Net" is the sequel to "Run for Your Wife."

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection. The situation spirals out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, Jan. 26 [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or call 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story of 'Dial M for Murder' proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style.

“Dial M for Murder” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Tony Wendice, a gold-digging retired English pro tennis player, believes he has concocted the perfect crime to take revenge on his adulterous wife and wealthy socialite, Margot. But when his carefully laid plan goes awry, everyone gets caught in a twisted web of blackmail, passion, and revenge. A fresh take on the edge-of-your-seat mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, this suspense-filled story proves that a stunning thriller never goes out of style. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5549/18201 or call 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre All of this week's performances of 'Don't Touch That Dial' are sold out.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: This world premiere by the creator of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format. Runs 90 minutes without intermission. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For more information, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/dont-touch-that-dial/ or call 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Deemed a 'generational play,' 'Fences' mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition and age versus change, innovation, and youth.

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible, yet otherwise flawed Black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Performances are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or call 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players The comedy 'Four Old Broads' features a burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse and an ex-Elvis impersonator.

“Four Old Broads” [Charlotte Players]: Life has been anything but agreeable at Magnolia Place Assisted Living. The facility is home to a retired burlesque queen, a religious devotee, a sassy nurse, and an ex-Elvis impersonator who are all planning an escape. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan.25 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/four-old-broads/dates or call 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Good Bad People' opens at Lab Theater on Jan. 24.

“Good Bad People” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Written by Rachel Lynett, "Good Bad People" opens during the aftermath of the death of Amiri Johnson, a 23-year old Black man living in Los Angeles who was shot by a police officer while taking out the trash. His sister June returns home to help her family and finds that her father has disappeared, her mother is refusing to leave her bedroom, and her sister Audre is doing everything in her power to control public perceptions of Amiri’s death. Old resentments begin to boil over as the three women attempt, in very different ways, to negotiate their private grief against the public outrage that Amiri’s death has sparked. Sonya McCarter directs. Opens Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. [teens get a free ticket with reservation] and Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 239-218-0481 or visit www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre "

'Grandmas' Murder Club' opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, Jan. 24

“Grandma’s Murder Club” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Greedy guys threaten the peaceful lives of three Florida retirees. The grandmas try to save themselves and, along the way, fill a freezer, dodge a detective, and find romance in this fast-paced comedic adaptation of Florence Henderson’s film, “Bad Grandmas.” Opens Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/box-office/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre The world premiere of Ken Ludwig's 'Lady Molly at Scotland Yard' is onstage at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“Lady Molly at Scotland Yard” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig (“Crazy for You,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”). You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park. Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Previews are Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Show opens Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, call 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/ken-ludwigs-lady-molly-of-scotland-yard.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Neil Simon's 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers' closes at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” [Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island]: Barney Cashman, the play's protagonist, is a 47-year-old man who, despite being “happily married,” is feeling the weight of a midlife crisis. A successful businessman, father of three, and well-established in his life, Barney realizes that the word that best sums up his existence is “nice.” So he decides to bridge his midlife malaise by having an affair. Hilariously uncomfortable moments ensue. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-last-of-the-red-hot-lovers/ or call 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Lucky Stiff' closes at Florida Rep with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee

“Lucky Stiff” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The stage is set for hilarity in this offbeat musical-murder-mystery-farce. When hapless English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon learns he’s heir to a distant uncle’s fortune of rare diamonds, he’ll do anything to get his hands on the jewels – even if it means wheeling his uncle’s corpse around Monte Carlo for one last vacation. Meanwhile, a host of shady characters (including a jilted mob wife, a dogged do-gooder, and an optometrist) are hot on his trail. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/lucky-stiff/ or call 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre This regional premiere of 'Spaceman' is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound experience

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the Red Planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204834 or call 941-321-1397.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Buddy Holly’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits.

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Holly’s impressive rise to fame.Holly's original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. The show includes over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no shows on Sunday, Jan. 26. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-buddy-holly-story/ or call 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, the Olivier Award–winning comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' is a global phenomenon.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [The Naples Players]: Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor,' where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon. Performances are Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/2810/ or call 239-263-7990.

