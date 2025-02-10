Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Feb. 10, 2025

Three shows open, five productions close and 11 others continue their runs this week in Southwest Florida theaters.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Bloomsday' is a touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz.

“Bloomsday” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In this touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz (“Becky’s New Car”), Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with the woman who captured his heart 35 years earlier. Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor and heartache, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 [SOLD OUT]. There are now shows on Saturday, Feb. 15. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1881 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This brand-new not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees who can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again.

“Boca” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Celebrate our very own Sunshine State by traveling east to Boca Raton – and a retirement community where the lawns and residents are perfectly maintained. This brand-new not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees who – between golf, bridge, and Botox – can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again. Through it all, they find the key to happiness lies within their own community. Hear Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen dish on the show on WGCU. Opens in the historic Arcade Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. There are no shows on Saturday, Feb. 15. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1882.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Caught in the Net' is the sequel to 'Run for Your Wife.'

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no shows on Sunday, Feb. 16 [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players All performances of 'Death of a Salesman' are sold out.

“Death of a Salesman” [The Naples Players]: This story revolves around the last days of Willy Loman, a failing salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the “American Dream” kept him blind to the people who truly loved him. A thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound, classic dramas of the American theater. All performances of this show are sold out. For information, telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this, laugh-out-loud farce.

“Drinking Habits” [Charlotte Players]: Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/drinking-habits-2025/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Deemed a 'generational play,' August Wilson's 'Fences' mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth.

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible yet otherwise flawed Black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the Major Leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Listen on WGCU for a preview of the play. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'Jitney' takes its name from unofficial, unlicensed taxis that served the Pittsburgh Hill District in the 1970s.

“Jitney” [Alliance for the Arts]: Regular taxi cabs will not travel to the Pittsburgh Hill District of the 1970s, and so the residents turn to jitneys—unofficial, unlicensed taxi cabs—that operate in the community. The drama is composed from the conversations of these workers and those who regularly drop by. It’s a symphony of gossip, bicker, complaint and reassurance that no one is dog-paddling out there alone. August Wilson’s Century Cycle play portrays the lives of the drivers at the station owned by Jim Becker. Sonya McCarter directs. Play opens Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-939-2787 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/allianceforthearts/3107.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Winner of six Tony Awards, 'My Fair Lady' is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time.

“My Fair Lady” [Venice Theatre]: Professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach young Cockney accent-speaking flower seller Eliza Doolittle how to speak like a proper lady to upgrade her station in life develops into an unlikely friendship. Winner of six Tony Awards, “My Fair Lady” is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006Hwtl2AC or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab "Radium Girls" is based on actual historical events.

“Radium Girls” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Based on actual historical events, “Radium Girls” depicts the plight of the American female factory workers who suffered and died from radium poisoning while working with luminous radium-based paint a century ago. The play recounts the excruciating journey of Grace, Kathryn, and Irene as they face down the callous institutions that caused them harm and tried to silence them, while they seek justice in court. “Radium Girls” urges us to bear witness and remember what happens when profits are prioritized over people, when women are silenced, and the unyielding perseverance that can bring about change when individuals advocate for justice for all. Britney Brady directs. Opens Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Ensuing performances are Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $7 for students. For tickets, visit https://secure.touchnet.com/C20748_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=12&SINGLESTORE=true or telephone 239-

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre This regional premiere of 'Spaceman' is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound experience.

“Spaceman” [Urbanite Theatre]: Astronaut Molly Jennis (Terri Weagant) has embarked on an interplanetary expedition following her husband’s tragic, failed attempt to reach Mars. As the first to the Red Planet, she faces not only the dangers of solitude and the unknown frontier, but also the haunting reflections of her past decisions. This regional premiere of “Spaceman” is a weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound exploration of both the challenges of space travel and the uncharted future that awaits Molly at her Martian destination. For a preview on WGCU, listen/read here. This week’s performances: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204834.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall With sharp humor, biting dialogue, and more than a few outrageous twists, 'Tainted Love' is a satisfying night of theater.

“Tainted Love” [The Studio Players]: Julie invites her best friends—Vanessa, Sheila, and Carol—to marvel at her husband’s latest handiwork: a stunning backyard gazebo. But as the evening unfolds, Julie’s real agenda surfaces, sparking a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping revelations. This bold, unfiltered play explores the ups and downs of friendship, marriage, and secrets that refuse to stay hidden. With sharp humor, biting dialogue, and more than a few outrageous twists, “Tainted Love” is a wickedly entertaining night of theater. Catch a preview of the show on WGCU. Performances are Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16’s closing 3 p.m. matinee [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.thestudioplayers.org/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy Holly's impressive rise to fame.

“The Buddy Holly Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: More than 50 years after “the music died,” the story of this true rock and roll icon comes to life in this musical journey through Buddy’s impressive rise to fame. Buddy’s original sound and dazzling talent are highlighted with live renditions of his greatest hits. You’ll be dancing in the aisles and cheering for more when you hear over 20 Buddy Holly hits including “Maybe Baby,” “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll be the Day,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On” plus Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper's “Chantilly Lace.” This week’s shows are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 15’s closing performances at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-buddy-holly-story/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Players / Florida Studio Players This thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Players]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre With the record for the longest American theatrical run, “The Fantasticks” is a gem of the American musical theatre.

“The Fantasticks” [Players Circle Theatre]: Gallant and enigmatic narrator El Gallo introduces the audience to a pair of young lovers, Matt and Luisa, who experience the magical, moonlit phase of falling in love. For a time, romance seems perpetually exciting, and heroics seem always to save the day. However, El Gallo leads Matt and Luisa from the romantic moonlight into the harsh sunshine, where the weaknesses in their relationship are exposed and the reality of the struggles and heartache love brings is revealed. With the understanding that “without a hurt the heart is hollow,” Matt and Luisa manage to find their own identities, and in turn, to discover their strengths as a couple in times of both darkness and light. With the record for the longest American theatrical run, “The Fantasticks” is a gem of the American musical theatre. Featuring timeless classics like “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” this simple and beautiful ensemble piece is as beloved and as timely as it was when it opened over 50 years ago. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200460306.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Theatre Performances of 'The Heart Sellers' are in Keating Theatre.

“The Heart Sellers” [Sarasota Studio Theatre]: When Jane and Luna, two recent Asian immigrants, bump into each other at the grocery store, an unexpected friendship blossoms. In this lighthearted and heartwarming comedy, they bond over their shared experiences of homesickness, loneliness, and the challenges of adjusting to life in America with hardworking husbands who are always away. Over a bottle of wine (or two) and a questionable frozen turkey, they laugh, dream of Disneyland, learning to drive, and imagine a brighter future together in their new home. Performances in Keating Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. [SOLDOUT] and 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.; [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/.

Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse The run time for this Gulfshore Playhouse production is three hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions.

“The Lehman Trilogy” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: One of the most produced in America, this Tony Award-winning play is the story of a family and a company that changed the world. In 1844, a Jewish immigrant from Bavaria arrives in America dreaming of a new life. 163 years later, the Lehman Brothers financial empire he created collapses and brings the global economy to its knees. Three actors lyrically perform this intimate saga of epic proportions, chronicling the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of an American dynasty. Run time is three hours and 30 minutes with two intermissions. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5564/18801 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts This classic Neil Simon comedy is on stage through February 23, 2025.

“The Odd Couple” [Arts Center Theatre]: This classic comedy opens in Oscar Madison’s slovenly apartment as a group of his friends is deep into a game of poker. It is no wonder that Oscar is divorced if the condition of his apartment is any indication. The last of the group, Felix Ungar, arrives late and depressed: he and his wife have recently separated and he is trying to hold it together. Since Felix has nowhere to go, Oscar invites him to move in with him until he has a chance to figure things out. At first, Felix’s love of order is the perfect answer to Oscar’s messy house, careless spending, and gambling problems. But soon his fussiness and hypochondriac ways prove extremely annoying to those around him, especially Oscar, who has to decide whether to let his friend stay and drive him crazy or throw him out to retain his sanity. These two polar-opposite friends have to figure out how to reconcile their differences. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-odd-couple/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'The Play That Goes Wrong' closes with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” [The Naples Players]: Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/2810/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'The Rink' closes with two shows on Sunday, February 16.

“The Rink” [TheatreZone]: Anna owns a roller rink near an old amusement park. She has decided to sell the rink to developers and to leave town. However, shortly after the rink is sold and scheduled to be torn down, Anna’s estranged daughter, Angel, returns to town wanting to return to the people and places she grew up with, specifically the rink. Kander & Ebb’s “The Rink” made its Broadway debut in 1984 and was nominated for five Tony Awards. It starred Liza Minnelli, Jason Alexander and Chita Rivera, who won the Tony Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. "The Rink" is one of 10 Kander & Ebb collaborations, whose credits include “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Performances are Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. with talkback following the show; Friday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16’s closing 2 p.m. and 7:30 shows. All shows are at the G&L Theatre at the Community School of Naples. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatrezone-florida/1883/ or telephone 888-966-3352 X1.

