Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters during the week of Feb. 24

It’s a busy week in Southwest Florida for area theaters, as seven shows open, eight shows close and five others continue their runs.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is a hymn to the transforming powers of art.

“Anna in the Tropics” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: In Ybor City, Florida, 1929, cigars are rolled by hand as factory workers listen to the charged voices of lectors reading from newspapers, political pamphlets, and great works of literature. When a handsome lector arrives from Cuba, he brings with him a copy of “Anna Karenina,” igniting a powder keg of passions. As an industrial revolution looms on the horizon, Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove an intoxicating, volatile combination. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize- winning masterpiece has been hailed by The New York Times as “a hymn to the transforming and potentially dangerous powers of art.” Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no performances Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 2. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/anna-in-the-tropics or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Florida Rep's "Bloomsday" closes March 2 with a 2 p.m. matinee.

“Bloomsday” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In this touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz (“Becky’s New Car”), Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with the woman who captured his heart 35 years earlier. Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor and heartache, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 2nd’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1881 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Florida Repertory Theatre's production of the comedy, 'Boca,' closes Sunday, March 2, with a 2 p.m. matinee.

“Boca” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Celebrate our very own Sunshine State by traveling east to Boca Raton – and a retirement community where the lawns and residents are perfectly maintained. This brand-new not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees who – between golf, bridge, and Botox – can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again. Through it all, they find the key to happiness lies within their own community. Hear Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen dish on the show on WGCU. Performances are in the historic Arcade Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 2’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1882.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Four shows in two days - Feb. 24 & 25

“Buffett’s Margaritaville” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Calling all Parrotheads – It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere so get ready to be …wastin’ away again in Margaritaville with this dynamic tribute to the incomparable Jimmy Buffett. Songs include “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Changes In Latitudes,” “A Pirate Looks At Forty” and many more! Just four concerts in two days: Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25. For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/buffetts-margaritaville-2/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Show closes March 2, and all remaining performances are sold out.

“Death of a Salesman” [The Naples Players]: This story revolves around the last days of Willy Loman, a failing salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the “American Dream” kept him blind to the people who truly loved him. A thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound classic dramas of the American theatre. All performances of this show are sold out. Show closes March 2. For information, telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Divas' celebrates the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals, but performances are sold out.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT].

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players All remaining performances are sold out.

“Drinking Habits” [Charlotte Players]: Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. Show closes Feb. 28. All remaining performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations.

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. "59th Street Bridge" is a celebration of such timeless songs as, “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” Performances in Goldstein Cabaret on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT].

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Gypsy The Musical' follows Gypsy Rose Lee and Momma Rose, Gypsy's mother, through their triumphs and struggles in the vaudeville entertainment scene during the early 1900s.

“Gypsy” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Gypsy The Musical” follows Gypsy Rose Lee and Momma Rose, Gypsy's mother, through their triumphs and struggles in the vaudeville entertainment scene during the early 1900s. This American musical includes many well-known songs like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Everything’s Coming up Roses.” Join Gypsy and Momma Rose on their journey full of wit, heart and determination, as Gypsy establishes herself as one of the most famous striptease artists of her time. Opens Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/gypsy-the-musical-tickets-191038 or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years. Told from Judas Iscariot’s point of view, the show focuses on the final week of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. It uses innovative staging, dynamic choreography, and powerful rock music to delve into the characters' complexities and the enduring relevance of their struggles to create a visceral and emotionally charged experience that resonates with today’s audiences. Half-price previews at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27. Opens Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Mar. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/box-office/ or telephone 239- 218-0481.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony Two actors play 13 roles in this hilarious murder mystery.

“Murder for Two: A New Musical Comedy” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: “Murder for Two” is a hilarious musical mystery with a twist. A small-town policeman dreams of becoming a detective. One night, a great American novelist is murdered and the nearest detective is over an hour away. Can this small-town policeman prove his sleuthing skills? Two actors play 13 roles in this hilarious murder mystery. One investigates, the other plays each of the 12 suspects…and both play the piano! Get ready for a zany blend of musical comedy and madcap murder mystery in this fast and funny whodunit loaded with killer laughs. Opens Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Performances continue in the Music & Arts Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/murder-for-two/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre "My Fair Lady" closes at Venice Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“My Fair Lady” [Venice Theatre]: Professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach young Cockney accent-speaking flower seller Eliza Doolittle how to speak like a proper lady to upgrade her station in life develops into an unlikely friendship. Winner of six Tony Awards, “My Fair Lady” is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 2’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006Hwtl2AC or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

“Noises Off” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Lauded as “the funniest farce ever written,” this play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Playwright Michael Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, "Noises Off" is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines! Prepare yourself for an evening of rib-aching laughter and feel-good entertainment from start to finish. Previews are Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is a designer talkback at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 as well as a 2 p.m. pre-show discussion on Mar. 2. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5550/18401.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Savannah Sipping Society' opens at the Off Broadway Palm on Friday, Feb. 28.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise, they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Opens Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Mar. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre "Something Rotten" is a side-splitting musical comedy set in 1595 England, where the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, strive to make a name for themselves in the shadow of the famed playwright, William Shakespeare.

“Something Rotten” [Cultural Park Theatre]: This musical is a side-splitting comedy set in 1595 England, where the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, strive to make a name for themselves in the shadow of the famed playwright, William Shakespeare. Desperate for success, they consult a soothsayer who predicts that the future of theater lies in musicals. Performances are Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/something-rotten/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre By popular demand, 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fein' has been extended through March 15.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. This show has been held over through March 15. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Players Circle Theatre's production of "The Fantasticks" closes with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“The Fantasticks” [Players Circle Theatre]: Gallant and enigmatic narrator El Gallo introduces the audience to a pair of young lovers, Matt and Luisa, who experience the magical, moonlit phase of falling in love. For a time, romance seems perpetually exciting, and heroics seem always to save the day. However, El Gallo leads Matt and Luisa from the romantic moonlight into the harsh sunshine, where the weaknesses in their relationship are exposed and the reality of the struggles and heartache love brings is revealed. With the understanding that “without a hurt the heart is hollow,” Matt and Luisa manage to find their own identities, and in turn, to discover their strengths as a couple in times of both darkness and light. With the record for the longest American theatrical run, “The Fantasticks” is a gem of the American musical theater. Featuring timeless classics like “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” this simple and beautiful ensemble piece is as beloved and as timely as it was when it opened over 50 years ago. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 1 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 2’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200460306.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse All remaining performances are sold out.

“The Lehman Trilogy” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: One of the most produced in America, this Tony Award-winning play is the story of a family and a company that changed the world. In 1844, a Jewish immigrant from Bavaria arrives in America dreaming of a new life. 163 years later, the Lehman Brothers financial empire he created collapses and brings the global economy to its knees. Three actors lyrically perform this intimate saga of epic proportions, chronicling the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of an American dynasty. Run time is 3 hours and 30 minutes with two intermissions. Show closes Mar. 2. All remaining performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” [Venice Theatre]: This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmosphere effects, and lasers. Opens Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Performances continue Saturday, Mar. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-lightning-thief/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

