Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of March 10

This week, four shows open, there’s a preview of another, seven shows close and 10 others continue their runs.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'A Murder Is Announced' is a classic Agatha Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns.

“A Murder Is Announced” [Charlotte Players]: In this Agatha Christie whodunit adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon, an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. Now Miss Marple must solve the murder before it happens. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Opens Thursday, Mar. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Performances follow on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/a-murder-is-announced/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Anna in the Tropics' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre on March 13.

“Anna in the Tropics” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: In Ybor City, Florida, 1929, cigars are rolled by hand as factory workers listen to the charged voices of lectors reading from newspapers, political pamphlets, and great works of literature. When a handsome lector arrives from Cuba, he brings with him a copy of “Anna Karenina,” igniting a powder keg of passions. As an industrial revolution looms on the horizon, Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove an intoxicating, volatile combination. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer-prize winning masterpiece has been hailed by The New York Times as “a hymn to the transforming and potentially dangerous powers of art.” Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, March 13’s closing shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/anna-in-the-tropics or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Theatre Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, the bold new play 'Bad Books' asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?

“Bad Books” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Torn from today’s headlines, what starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager’s reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?” “Bad Books” is produced at Florida Studio Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts This 1960s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.”

“Boeing Boeing” [Arts Center Theatre]: This 1960s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time. Performances are Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March15 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/boeing-boeing/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. Performances are Tuesday, March 11at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' closes at The Belle Theatre with Sunday, March 16, 2 p.m. matinee.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” [The Belle Theatre]: Based on the hit 1988 film, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is a dazzling musical that tells the story of two rival con men, the suave and sophisticated Lawrence Jameson and the crass, small-time hustler Freddy Benson. Both make their living swindling wealthy women on the French Riviera, but their worlds collide when they target the same heiress. To settle their rivalry, they agree on a challenge: the first to con the heiress out of $50,000 wins, and the loser must leave town. What follows is a hilarious and unpredictable battle of wits and charm, filled with double-crosses, outrageous schemes, and unexpected twists. This uproarious musical comedy showcases the art of deception and the hilarity of two scoundrels outsmarting not only their marks but sometimes themselves. Performances are Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 16’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/index.php?view=article&id=157&catid=24#BuyTickets.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre All of this week's performances of 'Divas: Time After Time' are sold out.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. All of this week’s performances are sold out. For tickets for performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This week’s performances of 'Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play'" are on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m.

“Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play’” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. This week’s performances are on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m. Lunch on March 11 and 13 is at 10:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 15 at noon. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/elephant-and-piggies-we-are-in-a-play/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe This fun, fast-moving musical has audiences dancing in their seats.

“Five Guys Named Moe” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist, Louis Jordan, “Five Guys Named Moe” is an international sensation. “Five Guys Named Moe” is about our hero, Nomax – he's broke, his lovely girlfriend Lorraine left him and he's listening to the radio at 5 o'clock in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe emerging from his 1930s-style radio to comfort him. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. “Five Guys Named Moe” features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score. This fun, fast-moving musical will have audiences dancing in their seats, as they enjoy a talented cast who will present this wonderful production of a timeless musical play. Listen to “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe letting good times roll with ‘Five Guys Named Moe’ on WGCU. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001OFJtMAO.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre '59th Street Bridge' is a celebration of such timeless songs as 'Annie’s Song,' '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' and 'Both Sides Now.'

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. 59th Street Bridge is a celebration of such timeless songs as “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” Performances in Goldstein Cabaret on Tuesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Mar.ch 12 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Following previews Tuesday through Thursday, the Southeastern U.S. premiere of 'Flatlanders' opens at Players Circle Theatre on Friday, March 14.

“Flatlanders” [Players Circle Theatre]: The Southeastern United States premiere of this new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to total strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm? Listen to John Davis discuss the play with Players Circle Producing Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo, Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III and Education Director Kimberly Suskind on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition. Discounted previews are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, March 15 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/flatlanders/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall In 'Gypsy,' Louise Hovick goes from 'excess baggage' to one of burlesque's most iconic performers.

“Gypsy” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Gypsy The Musical” follows Gypsy Rose Lee and Momma Rose, Gypsy's mother, through their triumphs and struggles in the vaudeville entertainment scene during the early 1900s. This American musical, filled with music and dance, includes many well-known songs like “Let Me Entertain You” and “Everything’s Coming up Roses.” Join Gypsy and Momma Rose on their journey full of wit, heart and determination, as Gypsy establishes herself as one of the most famous striptease artists of her time. Hear/read “’Gypsy’ is the underdog who goes from ‘excess baggage’ to iconic star of burlesque’ on WGCU. Performances are Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16’s closing 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows. For tickets, visit https://www.simpletix.com/e/gypsy-the-musical-tickets-191038 or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'Jersey Boys' closes at TheatreZone on March 16.

“Jersey Boys” [TheatreZone]: “Jersey Boys,” the 2006 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, was a blow-out Broadway success dramatizing the formation, success, and breakup of the 1960s group, The Four Seasons. The musical was one of Broadway’s longest-running shows in history. It is structured in four seasons, each narrated by a different member of the group who gives his own perspective on the history and music of The Four Seasons. The group was formed in the early 1950s by Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick DeVito, and Bob Gaudio, who was introduced to the group by Joe Pesci. Severe financial difficulties, jail sentences, deceptions, double-crossing, and mob connections added stress to the partnership, even as they created such hit songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Show closes March 16, but all performances of this show are sold out.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera that has captivated audiences for over 50 years. Told from Judas Iscariot’s point of view, the show focuses on the final week of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Utilizing innovative staging, dynamic choreography, and powerful rock music to delve into the characters' complexities and the enduring relevance of their struggles to create a visceral and emotionally charged experience that resonates with today’s audiences. Performances are Thursday, Mar. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Mar. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Mar. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://laboratorytheaterflorida.com/box-office/ or telephone 239- 218-0481.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Although the show opens next week, audiences can see a preview of this Billie Holiday jukebox musical on Sunday, March 16.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Preview on Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Man of La Mancha' opens at The Naples Players on Wednesday, March 12.

“Man of La Mancha” [The Naples Players]: “Man of La Mancha” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork “Don Quixote” and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.” Opens Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3776/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre / Southwest Florida Theatre 'Murder for Two' closes at Southwest Florida Theatre on Saturday, March 15.

“Murder for Two: A New Musical Comedy” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: “Murder for Two” is a hilarious musical mystery with a twist. A small-town policeman dreams of becoming a detective. One night, a great American novelist is murdered and the nearest detective over an hour away. Can this small-town policeman prove his sleuthing skills? Two actors play 13 roles in this hilarious murder mystery. One investigates, the other plays each of the 12 suspects…and both play the piano! Get ready for a zany blend of musical comedy and madcap murder mystery in this fast and funny whodunit loaded with killer laughs. Performances are Wednesday, March 12 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 15’s closing 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/murder-for-two/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Brimming with slapstick comedy, 'Noises Off' is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

“Noises Off” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Lauded as “the funniest farce ever written,” this play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Playwright Michael Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, “Noises Off” is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines! Prepare yourself for an evening of rib-aching laughter and feel-good entertainment from start to finish. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5550/18401.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Savannah Sipping Society' will convince you it's never too late to make lifelong friends.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise; they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fine' closes in the Gompertz Theatre with Sunday's sold-out 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, March 11 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 3 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16’s closing 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. shows. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” [Venice Theatre]: This action-packed pop-rock musical follows teen demi-god Percy Jackson’s quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Contains flashing lights, strobe lights, atmosphere effects, and lasers. Performances are Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-lightning-thief/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Silver Foxes' is onstage at Venice Theatre for six shows only this week.

“The Silver Foxes” [Venice Theatre]: The “youngest” cast in town will once again regale audiences with song, dance, and ribald humor. Their new variety show, “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” is all about topics they know well – being a performer, show business, and the desire to be on stage! Limited run performances are in the Raymond Centre on Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar.ch 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006IOV32AO.

