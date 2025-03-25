Here's what's onstage at theaters from Marco to Sarasota during the week of March 24

This week, one show opens, five close and 12 others continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Naples to Sarasota.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'A Murder Is Announced' closes at Charlotte Players with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“A Murder Is Announced” [Charlotte Players]: In this Agatha Christie whodunit adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon, an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. Now Miss Marple must solve the murder before it happens. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Performances are Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/a-murder-is-announced/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre The Florida Studio Theatre's run for 'Bad Books' comes to an end with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Bad Books” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Torn from today’s headlines, what starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager’s reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?” “Bad Books” is produced at Florida Studio Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. and the 7:30 p.m. closing show. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Comic playwright Ken Ludwig wrote the book for 'Crazy for You' using songs from the Gershwin Great American Songbook.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. For more on the Ken Ludwig connection, listen on WGCU to ‘Great American Songbook brings its energy to ‘Crazy for You’ at Broadway Palm.’ Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Brian Friel’s Tony- and Olivier-award winning memory play is a modern classic that the New York Times declares does exactly what theater was born to do.

“Dancing at Lughnasa” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony- and Olivier-award winning memory play is a modern classic that The New York Times declares “does exactly what theater was born to do." Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. There are no shows on either Friday, March 28 or Sunday, March 30. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/dancing-at-lughnasa or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Directed by Catherine Randazzo, 'Divas' stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. This week’s performances are sold out except for the 9 p.m. show on Friday, March 28. For tickets for that show or performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m.

“Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play’” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. This week’s performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Lunch is at 10:30 a.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/elephant-and-piggies-we-are-in-a-play/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe This week’s performances of 'Five Guys Named Moe' are sold out.

“Five Guys Named Moe” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist, Louis Jordan, “Five Guys Named Moe” is an international sensation. “Five Guys Named Moe” is about our hero, Nomax – he's broke, his lovely girlfriend, Lorraine, left him and he's listening to the radio at 5 o'clock in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe emerging from his 1930s-style radio to comfort him. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. “Five Guys Named Moe” features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score. This fun, fast-moving musical will have audiences dancing in their seats, as they enjoy a talented cast who presenting this wonderful production of a timeless musical play. Listen to “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe letting good times roll with ‘Five Guys Named Moe’ on WGCU. This week’s shows are sold out. For tickets to later performance dates, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001OFJtMAO.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre All of this week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists such as John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. 59th Street Bridge is a celebration of such timeless songs as “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” All of this week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. For tickets to that show or performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This is the Southeastern United States premiere.

“Flatlanders” [Players Circle Theatre]: The Southeastern United States premiere of this new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to total strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm? Listen to John Davis discuss the play with Players Circle Producing Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo, Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III and Education Director Kimberly Suskind on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition. Performances are Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/flatlanders/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Corutesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse has transformed the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Lend Me A Tenor' was Ken Ludwig's first and remains his most popular play.

“Lend Me a Tenor” [The Studio Players]: Set in the 1930s, “Lend Me a Tenor” is a madcap screwball comedy that takes place when Tito Merelli, the fiery-tempered and world-famous Italian superstar, arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, to make his debut with the local opera and promptly goes missing. As Saunders, the show's presenter, conspires to cover for Tito’s absence, placate his hot-blooded wife, and distract his most passionate fans, chaos on a truly operatic level ensues. Written by prolific playwright Ken Ludwig, the original production of “Lend Me a Tenor” was a huge sensation on Broadway and nominated for nine Tony Awards. Opens Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. For tickets visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/lend-me-a-tenor/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theater / Sarasota Jewish Theater 'Lost in Yonkers' closes at the Sarasota Jewish Theater on March 30.

“Lost in Yonkers” [Sarasota Jewish Theater]: Winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this funny and touching play tells a moving story about the experiences that scar a family and the healing that love provides. A masterful play filled with laughter, tears and insight, “Lost in Yonkers” is a heartwarming testament to Neil Simon’s talent. This week’s performances are sold out except for limited availability on Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Show closes March 30. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=408&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Man of La Mancha's rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers 'The Impossible Dream,' 'I, Don Quixote,' 'Dulcinea,' 'I Really Like Him' and 'Little Bird.'

“Man of La Mancha” [The Naples Players]: “Man of La Mancha” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork “Don Quixote” and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.” Performances are Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3776/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'No One Is Forgotten' is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else.

“No One is Forgotten” [Urbanite Theatre]: U.S. citizens Lali and Beng are being held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell. Where have they been taken? How much time has passed? Are they alive? Has their story been broadcast to the world? How did they get here? What will happen to them? Inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, “No One Is Forgotten” is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else. Performances are Wednesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204838.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The Savannah Sipping Society consists of four unique Southern women who need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise; they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, March 23. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue!

“Shout!” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue. “Shout!” features the infectious, soulful pop anthems and ballads that made household names of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lulu, Shirley Bassey, The Seekers, and others. If you enjoyed “Beehive,” you’ll love the eye-popping fashions, psychedelic dances, and new arrangements of hits like “Downtown,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and more. Performances are Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1883 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Southern Fried Funeral' is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi.

“Southern Fried Funeral” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Southern Fried Funeral is a delightful comedy set in the quirky town of New Edinburgh, Mississippi. When Dewey Frye, a beloved resident, suddenly passes away, his family and friends gather for his funeral only to find themselves entangled in a series of hilarious misadventures. Performances are Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/southern-fried-funeral/.

“Wacky One Acts” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: From Shakespeare to the afterlife, no subject is left unscathed in seven hilarious blackout comedy sketches from local playwright Joe Simonelli. Performances are Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30th’s 2 p.m. closing matinee. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or call 239-363-0848.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.



