What's onstage at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters the week of March 31

This week, nine shows open and there’s a preview of another. Two shows close and 12 others continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Marco Island to Sarasota.

“Alice in Wonderland” [Venice Theatre]: Alice’s rabbit-hole adventures in a fantasy world of unusual creatures and riddles come to life in this family-friendly production featuring young performers. “Alice in Wonderland” is based on the novel by Lewis Carroll and adapted for the stage by Alice Gerstenberg. Opens Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. For information, go to venicetheatre.org or telephone 941.488.1115.

Courtesy of Norris Center / Norris Center 'Assisted Living the Musical' comes to Norris Center for a limited three-show engagement on April 4 & 5.

“Assisted Living the Musical” [Norris Center]: Everyone knows an eccentric person or two. In maturity, these eccentrics often bloom into full-fledged wackos. “Assisted Living: The Musical” is a parade of such wackos, displayed in sketch and song. They are Lothario and lawyer, nurse and neurotic, golfers, gropers and a retired Catskills comic. There are those who recall their youth with body art, and those who regain it behind the wheel. There are no sad songs, no Depends jokes and no f-bombs. Neapolitans Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett perform this show in performing arts centers and theaters nationally, and it has been licensed by dozens of other troupes for hundreds of performances. A show just for old folks? Is Oklahoma just for cowboys? "Fiddler" just for Jewish musicians? "Rent" just for people who don't own their own homes? This show is for everyone who hopes to grow old with laughter and joy...including you. Just three performances: Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/assisted-living-the-musical-tickets-1119359216549

or telephone 239-213-3049.

“Crazy for You” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” it’s fun for the entire family. For more on the Ken Ludwig connection, listen on WGCU to ‘Great American Songbook brings its energy to ‘Crazy for You’ at Broadway Palm.’ Performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. and the 7:30 p.m. closing show. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland.

“Dancing at Lughnasa” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier award-winning memory play is a modern classic that The New York Times declared “does exactly what theater was born to do. There is only one performance this week, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 6. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/dancing-at-lughnasa or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre All of this week's performances of 'Divas: Time After Time' are sold out.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Four Old Broads' opens at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island on Wednesday, April 2.

“Four Old Broads” [Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island]: Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia, to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.” A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the women try to outsmart the evil nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side.” What exactly IS that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all. Opens Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Elephant & Piggie's' comes to a close with 11:30 a.m. performances on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

“Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play’” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 11:30 a.m. and Thursday, April 3rd’s closing 11:30 p.m. performance. Lunch is at 10:30 a.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/elephant-and-piggies-we-are-in-a-play/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe All of this week's performances of 'Five Guys Named Moe' are sold out.

“Five Guys Named Moe” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: An exuberant tribute to the music of rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist Louis Jordan, “Five Guys Named Moe” is an international sensation. “Five Guys Named Moe” is about our hero, Nomax – he's broke, his lovely girlfriend Lorraine left him and he's listening to the radio at 5 o'clock in the morning. Out of the radio, five guys named Moe - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe emerging from his 1930s-style radio to comfort him. Set to Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score, the Moes encourage Nomax to turn his life around and tell Lorraine that he loves her. “Five Guys Named Moe” features incredible dance numbers in addition to a great musical score. This fun, fast-moving musical will have audiences dancing in their seats, as they enjoy a talented cast who will present this wonderful production of a timeless musical play. Listen to “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe letting good times roll with ‘Five Guys Named Moe’ on WGCU. This week’s shows are sold out. For tickets to later performance dates, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001OFJtMAO.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre '59th Street Bridge' is a celebration of such timeless songs as 'Annie’s Song,' '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' and 'Both Sides Now.'

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. "59th Street Bridge" is a celebration of such timeless songs as, “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, April 5 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets this week or performances later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Flatlanders' closes its run at Players Circle Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Flatlanders” [Players Circle Theatre]: The Southeastern United States premiere of this new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm? Listen to John Davis discuss the play with Players Circle Producing Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo, Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III and Education Director Kimberly Suskind on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition. Performances are Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/flatlanders/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Good Night, Oscar' follows Oscar Levant, a multi-hyphenate talent famous for his film appearances in 'An American in Paris' and 'The Band Wagon,' a fearless truth teller, a brilliant pianist, and an over-medicated neurotic mess.

“Good Night, Oscar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s a fine line between genius and insanity, and Oscar Levant erased it. A multi-hyphenate talent famous for his film appearances in “An American in Paris” and “The Band Wagon,” Levant was a fearless truth teller, a brilliant pianist, and an over-medicated neurotic mess -- a unique cocktail that made him a difficult person and a brilliant talk show guest. Battling network executives, his 1958 appearance on “The Tonight Show” could make him a legend, if he manages not to unravel first. Fresh from a hit Broadway run, “Good Night, Oscar” is “a gold mine of witticisms,” raves Entertainment Weekly. Previews for this regional premiere are April 2 & 3 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, April 6. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/good-night-oscar.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, this intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

“Hadestown: Teen Edition [The Naples Players Academy]: With book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, this intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone – “Hadestown” invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Opens Saturday, April 5 at 11 a.m. with performances in Kizzie Theatre continuing Sunday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/hadestown-teen-edition/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. This week’s performances are sold out except Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse For this musical production, Gulfshore Playhouse has converted Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202 or telephone 239-261-7529.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Written by prolific playwright Ken Ludwig, the original production of 'Lend Me a Tenor' was a huge sensation on Broadway and nominated for nine Tony Awards.

“Lend Me a Tenor” [The Studio Players]: Set in the 1930s, “Lend Me a Tenor” is a madcap screwball comedy that takes place when Tito Merelli, the fiery-tempered and world-famous Italian superstar, arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, to make his debut with the local opera and promptly goes missing. As Saunders, the show's presenter, conspires to cover for Tito’s absence, placate his hot-blooded wife, and distract his most passionate fans, chaos on a truly operatic level ensues. Written by prolific playwright Ken Ludwig, the original production of “Lend Me a Tenor” was a huge sensation on Broadway and nominated for nine Tony Awards. Hear/read “Ken Ludwig talks about using opera as a backdrop for ‘Lend Me A Tenor’” on WGCU. Performances are Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. For tickets visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/lend-me-a-tenor/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork 'Don Quixote' and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production of 'Man of La Mancha' won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Man of La Mancha” [The Naples Players]: “Man of La Mancha” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork “Don Quixote” and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.” Performances are Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3776/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'No One Is Forgotten' is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else.

“No One is Forgotten” [Urbanite Theatre]: U.S. citizens Lali and Beng are being held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell. Where have they been taken? How much time has passed? Are they alive? Has their story been broadcast to the world? How did they get here? What will happen to them? Inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, “No One Is Forgotten” is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else. Performances are Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204838.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre In this comedy, four unique Southern women realize it's never too late to make lifelong friends.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise, they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no shows on Sunday, April 6. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Filled with raw emotion and poignant story-telling, 'Shedding a Skin' captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection and embracing change.

“Shedding a Skin” [Florida Studio Theatre]: When Myah punches her boss in the nose and walks out of a soul-crushing corporate job, her life unravels in ways she never expected. Crashing into the spare room of an older woman with her own hidden wounds, Myah embarks on an unpredictable transformation. The show is filled with raw emotion and poignant storytelling that captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change. Opens in the Bowne’s Lab Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue!

“Shout!” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue. “Shout!” features the infectious, soulful pop anthems and ballads that made household names of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lulu, Shirley Bassey, The Seekers, and others. If you enjoyed “Beehive,” you’ll love the eye-popping fashions, psychedelic dances, and new arrangements of hits like “Downtown,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and more. Performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1883 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theater standards like 'Big Spender' and 'There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,' this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine.

“Sweet Charity” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love and a better life in 1960s New York City in this exuberant, groovy, hilarious musical comedy. Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theater standards like “Big Spender” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine. Enjoy pure musical theatre delight in this classic that captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an irrepressible optimist. Preview this week on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5551/18601.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players From the pen of Lauren Gunderson, 'The Half-Life of Marie Curie' explores the relationship between two brilliant women, both mothers, widows, and fearless champions of scientific inquiry.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” [The Naples Players]: In 1911, Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the elements radium and polonium. By 1912, she was the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair with the married Frenchman Paul Langevin, all but erasing her achievements from public memory. Weakened and demoralized by the press lambasting her as a “foreign” Jewish temptress and a homewrecking traitor, Curie agrees to join her friend and colleague Hertha Ayrton, an electromechanical engineer and suffragette, at her summer home in England. From the pen of Lauren Gunderson, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” revels in the power of female friendship as it explores the relationship between these two brilliant women, both of whom are mothers, widows, and fearless champions of scientific inquiry. Opens Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. in The Studio Theatre. Performances continue Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/the-half-life-of-marie-curie/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

Fort Myers Theatre Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre

“The Mousetrap” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is the world’s longest-running play. It begins with a woman’s murder while at nearby Monkswell Manor the guests are panicked not by a snowstorm that’s blocked the roads out, but by the realization that the murderer could be among them. Opens Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“The Winter’s Tale” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “The Winter’s Tale” is one of William Shakespeare’s final plays. It was first performed in 1610 or 1611. Along with “Pericles,” “Cymbeline” and “The Tempest,” it is one of the genre-defying later plays that are usually referred to as romances, or tragicomedies. Each of these plays has a happy ending that sets them apart from earlier histories and tragedies. Each also emphasizes the danger and power of evil in the world, as well as death—which while never finally victorious, is an ever-present force in the stories. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, April 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.



