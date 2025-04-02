Ten Southwest Florida museums curating 25 visual art exhibitions in April

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During April, visitors will find the following shows in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

“Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks” [Sarasota Art Museum]: This groundbreaking exhibition explores the intersection between design innovation and technological advancements in footwear. “Future Now” features over 70 futuristic designs from the Bata Shoe Museumʼs holdings as well as loans from other prominent institutions, collectors, designers, and inventors. Presenting digitally designed and 3D-printed shoes, sneakers made from mushroom leather and reclaimed ocean plastics, and footwear created for the metaverse, the exhibition explores how cutting-edge technologies, unexpected materials, and new ideas are transforming footwear today. Featured designers and brands include Salehe Bembury, rtfkt, Mr. Bailey, Zaha Hadid, JEMS by Pensole, Safa Şahin, EKTO VR, Saysh, Benoit Méléard, SCRY, and many more. Runs until May 4, 2025.

“Larry Fink /Martha Posner: Flesh and Bone” [Sarasota Art Museum]: This exhibition explores the creative dialogue between photographer Larry Fink (1941-2023) and sculptor Martha Posner (born 1956). The two were romantic partners for more than 30 years. Radically different artists, their work nonetheless shares common themes of desire, vulnerability, and brutality. Both also explore myth throughout their art: Posner explicitly, through her re-imagining of female subjects from various legends and mythic traditions; Fink implicitly, through his shrewd eye for human impulse, folly, and bravado, qualities he found in almost every scenario no matter how base or exalted. Closes April 13.

“Joe Fig: Contemplating Vermeer” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Sarasota artist Joe Fig traveled to a blockbuster Johannes Vermeer exhibition at the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam. in 2023 and produced a series of small paintings that focuses not only on the gallery space and over a dozen of Vermeer’s canvases, but also on the visitors looking at the art. Listen to a review of the exhibition on WGCU. Closes April 13.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Hatch created her newly commissioned “plate painting,” Amalgam (2023), specifically for Sarasota Art Museum. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, the abstract lines and shapes in "Amalgam" are drawn from a variety of historical ceramics from around the globe. Runs through April 26, 2026.

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Opens April 21 and runs through September 2026.

“Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic and Mediums” [Circus Museum, Tibbals Learning Center, John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic, and Mediums” explores the essential role art and objects played for mediums and magicians “communicating” with the dead during the 19th- and 20th-century Spiritualism movement in the U.S. and Europe—a time when people actively debated and wondered, "Can spirits return?" Paintings, posters, photographs, stage apparatuses, costumes, film, publications and other objects will transport visitors to the age of Harry Houdini, Margery the Medium, Howard Thurston, and the Fox Sisters, among others. Believers, skeptics and everyone in between will gain a new perspective on the timeless draw of mediums and magicians, séances and magic shows. The exhibition is accompanied by a generously illustrated 144-page companion book with thematic essays by curators from PEM, The Ringling, and other experts in the field. Runs through July 13.

“Robert Rauschenberg: A Centennial Celebration” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: With support from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Ringling joins an international roster of institutions honoring Rauschenberg’s Centennial for a year of global activities and exhibitions that examine the artist through a contemporary lens, highlighting his enduring influence on generations of artists and advocates for social progress. The centennial promotes cross-disciplinary explorations and creates opportunities for critical dialogue. Learn more by visiting rauschenbergfoundation.org. Runs through August 3.

“Catch of the Day: Flying Fish from Modern Japan” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This is a group exhibition of modernist lacquerware, glass, and metalwork objects, textiles, and works on paper and silk that feature the motif of flying fish, which reach speeds of 35 miles per hour and propel themselves meters above the water. Seen only occasionally in Japanese visual culture of earlier eras, images of flying fish began to proliferate in decorative arts during the 1930s and 40s, where they suggested agility, power, and new possibilities. Closes April 6.

“Radical Clay: Contemporary Women Artists from Japan” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This is an exhibition of 41 ceramic sculptures by 36 female contemporary Japanese artists. “Radical Clay” spans veterans of the field to emerging artists. Encompassing a large range of styles, conceptual approaches, and techniques, the exhibition celebrates their individual and collective triumphs and broader impact. This exhibition is drawn from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz and curated by Janice Katz, Roger L. Weston Associate Curator of Japanese Art, the Art Institute of Chicago. Runs through May 11.

“Embodied” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The figure is one of the oldest records of our existence as a species capable of storytelling; depictions of the human body constitute some of the oldest subjects in art. “Embodied” expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th and 21st centuries. Runs through September 21.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of the modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. The new exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

“Sandy Rodriguez: Currents of Resistance” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Sandy Rodriguez (b. 1975) is a Los Angeles- based Chicana artist and researcher whose practice engages historic materials and techniques of the Americas to paint visual histories. "Currents of Resistance" is the culminating exhibition of her 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. This exhibition was developed over the past two years and created across multiple sites, including the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida; Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency, Joshua Tree, California; and Mar Vista, California. This multimedia installation comprises video, audio, a 40-foot paper panorama, and a “cabinet of curiosities.” The installation investigates resistance to colonial and environmental exploitation through an interdisciplinary lens and makes visible the Gulf region’s intertwined histories of cultural resilience and ecological transformation. This exhibition features a new series of site-specific art works originally commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO, Sarasota County, Florida in 2023 in collaboration with The Greenfield Foundation. Opens April 5 and runs through August 10.

“Mid-Century Modern Astro-Futurism [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Community Gallery]: Each year, the Sarasota Modern Quilt Guild presents to its members an opportunity to challenge themselves, their skills, and their creativity with a group challenge. This challenge was written by guild member Peg Normandin, with a fun twist on the "Jetsons" cartoon series. Members of the South Sarasota Modern Quilt Guild were challenged to create a quilt inspired by the 1950s and 1960s Mid-Century Modern Astro-Futurism trend. Closes April 3.

“David BRADSHAW & William S. BURROUGHS: Propagation” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery]: This exhibition examines how ideas are disseminated and transformed through various mediums. The works featured in “Propagation” demonstrate how artists David Bradshaw and William S. Burroughs utilized unconventional tools (including firearms, dynamite and a bowling-ball canon) and chance-based operations to generate new artistic forms – subverting conventional studio practice and standard artmaking processes. Listen to a 2:17 review of the exhibition on WGCU. Listen to a 29:59 minute conversation with artist David Bradshaw about the exhibition on WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition. Closes April 12.

“Florida Contemporary” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall Galleries]: This annual exhibition presents three notable artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the diversity of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, the 12th edition of this exhibition invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. The artists selected for the exhibition are Amer Kobaslija, Jacksonville; Cynthia Mason, St. Petersburg; and Marielle Plaisir, Miami. Listen on WGCU to an overview of the exhibition. Listen on WGCU to ‘Marielle Plaisir installation at The Baker Museum explores a legacy of Colonialism.' Listen on WGCU to ‘St. Petersburg artist Cynthia Mason’s wall constructions at Baker Museum reflect early training as architect.’ Listen on WGCU to ‘Jacksonville artist Amer Kobaslija’s paintings at Baker Museum explore Florida landscapes, people and history.’ Located in the Kohan, Newell and Friends of Artis—Naples Galleries of Hayes Hall. Runs through June 29.

“Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Obra Sonora” [The Baker Museum]: For more than three decades, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer has integrated art, science, architecture and technology into his trailblazing artistic practice. The internationally celebrated Mexican-Canadian artist is known for his participatory installations, which have been showcased in major solo exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum, SFMOMA and Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal, among many others. The exhibition features monumental works such as “Atmosphonia,” a sound and light environment featuring 3,000 audio channels playing on custom-made speakers with LED lights, and “Sphere Packing: Bach,” a 10-foot-diameter sphere that supports 1,128 speakers — each playing a different composition by Johann Sebastian Bach. “Obra Sonora” is the first museum exhibition to explore Lozano-Hemmer’s use of music, voice and sound, and it will be the largest museum presentation of his work in the southeastern United States. Located on the third floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through June 15.

“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through fall 2025.

“Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem. One of the world’s most extensive wetlands, the Everglades currently faces critical threats from the impacts of our changing climate. This exhibition intends to raise awareness about the unique ecosystem’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The exhibition fosters connections between activists, Indigenous communities, scholars and scientists to inspire multidisciplinary approaches for solutions benefitting all species. Showcasing various media — including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and video installations — the exhibition is designed to engage visitors of all ages, inspiring them to take action as protectors of the ecosystem. Runs through September 21.

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall.

“Art in Balance: Matisse & His Illustrated Works” [Naples Art Institute]: This exhibition presents a captivating selection of over 140 works that reveal Henri Matisse's genius as a printmaker and his unique approach to composition, color, and form. Spanning from the late 1930s through his final years, this exhibition highlights Matisse’s mastery in balancing intense colors with bold black contrasts—a technique he admired in Odilon Redon’s lithographs. Printmaking was central to Matisse’s creative journey, serving as an extension of his drawing. Through lithographs, pochoirs, and linocuts, Matisse revealed his working process, creating over 800 engravings that reflect his resilient spirit, especially during the later years when painting grew physically challenging. The exhibition also delves into Matisse’s deeply spiritual final years, during which he designed the chapel in Venice, widely regarded as his artistic testament. Photographs by Hélène Adant provide a rare glimpse into the reflective and practical moments behind this monumental project, revealing Matisse’s creative process and enduring "joie de vivre." Closes April 13.

“Imogen Cunningham: A Timeless Lens on Nature, Form & Identity” [Naples Art Institute]: Imogen Cunningham (1883–1976) was a pioneering American photographer whose work redefined fine art and documentary photography. Spanning over six decades, her career explored intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, and botanical studies, all marked by technical mastery and emotional depth. A key figure in the West Coast photographic movement and a collaborator with Group f/64, Cunningham’s innovative approach shaped modernist photography in America. This exhibition celebrates Cunningham’s diverse artistry, from striking floral close-ups to compelling portraits of artists and intellectuals. Her ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary continues to inspire generations of photographers and art lovers. Opens April 26 and runs through August 3.

“Robert McCabe: Images of an Enchanted Land” [Naples Art Institute]: Robert McCabe (born 1934) is an American photographer known for his evocative black-and-white images capturing the landscapes, architecture, and daily life of Greece, as well as other regions including France, Italy, and the Caribbean. His work, often described as timeless and poetic, documented Mediterranean culture with a keen eye for composition and authenticity. "Images of an Enchanted Land" brings together a selection of McCabe’s most iconic works from the 1950s, portraying Greece’s timeless beauty and resilience. Highlighting his ability to capture the unique interplay between light, shadow, and place, he has not merely created a historical archive, but a poetic narrative that explores time, memory, and the human condition. Opens April 26 and runs through August 3.

“Memories of Collier County Through the Art of Phil Fisher” [Collier Museum at Government Center]: Phil Fisher says, “I like to think of my paintings as a sanctuary for those who feel anesthetized by technology.” Fisher has been painting in Naples, in watercolors and oils, for the past 53 years. The majority of his work is done “plein air,” so he has a visual preference for landscapes. This exhibit features Fisher's paintings of beloved Naples locations, as well as commissions now part of the Collier County Museum collection. Closes April 30.

“Perspectives From Southwest Florida Ranch Life” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch]: Meagan Watkins, a local Immokalee photographer and cattlewoman, has spent the past few years cataloguing and photographing the animals, women, and men that help shape our landscape and local economy on ranches throughout Southwest Florida. Come see and learn about Florida ranching through pictures and stories, as told by someone who lives it. Runs through June 21.

“The Florida House: Marco Island’s Mackle-Built Model Homes” ” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibit delves into the fascinating history behind Marco Island’s Mackle-built model homes, which can be traced back to the post-World War II “Florida House” crafted by builders and developers hoping to entice Northerners to the Sunshine State. Constructed during the modern development of Marco Island by the Deltona Corporation from 1965 through the 1970s, these 72 diverse models were designed, inside and out, to embody the elegant tropical living the Mackle Brothers envisioned for the “crown jewel” of their planned communities. Runs through June 7.

