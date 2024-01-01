Awards and Accolades

2024 AWARDS

National Educational Telecommunication Association (NETA)



Dream School: A Journey to Higher Education, winner for Content/Education; by Sandra Viktorova, Tara Wyrofsky & David Oquendo

The Face of Immokalee: Public Art for Social Change, winner for Content/Visual Arts by Tara Calligan

Reflections of a Colored Girl was the winner for Radio/Local Storytelling

Nominated for three EMMY awards:

Dream School: A Journey to Higher Ed

Face of Immokalee: Public Art for Social Change

After Ian: A WGCU News Hurricane Special

2021 AWARDS

Six Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

WGCU won three awards for individual reporting and three as part of the Florida Public Media collaboration on the series “Class of COVID.”



2020 AWARDS

First place in four categories and “finalist,” or second place, in three others, from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists, formerly known as Florida Associated Press Broadcasters, a not-for-profit organization focused on honoring the craftsmanship and creativity of Florida’s professional and college-level broadcast journalists.



Regional Murrow Award:

Excellence in Innovation - Coronavirus Town Hall series, which included:



100 Days of Coronaviru s, June 2020, featured experts discussing health challenges, what’s next for education, the future of the restaurant industry and the impact this pandemic has had on the residents of Southwest Florida.

s, June 2020, featured experts discussing health challenges, what’s next for education, the future of the restaurant industry and the impact this pandemic has had on the residents of Southwest Florida. SWFL Open for Business , July 2020, asked, was it worth it to reopen when we did? We talked with economists, business owners, and local leaders about whether the phased reopening in June paid off.

, July 2020, asked, was it worth it to reopen when we did? We talked with economists, business owners, and local leaders about whether the phased reopening in June paid off. Back to School , August 2020, examined the reasoning behind scheduling schools to open for face-to-face and/or online education for fall 2020. Masks? Social distancing? Temperature monitoring? What was a school year going to look like?

, August 2020, examined the reasoning behind scheduling schools to open for face-to-face and/or online education for fall 2020. Masks? Social distancing? Temperature monitoring? What was a school year going to look like? Under Pressure, December 2020, featured local people experiencing mental health symptoms as well as experts on coping measures and where to get help.

Regional Murrow Award:

Feature Reporting, for “Black Cattle Rancher Family to Be Honored in Immokalee,” by Andrea Perdomo, March 12, 2020. The 500-year-old Florida cattle industry long overlooked its Black ranchers. An exhibit at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch highlighted Huey P. Howard and his family, who have cattle on about 7,000 acres in Southwest Florida.

2019 AWARDS

Regional Murrow Award for coverage of the most recent red tide/blue-green algae crisis in local waters titled, “Two Environmental Disasters Meet in Gulf Waters: Red Tide and Blue Green Algae,” by Julie Glenn, John Davis, Rachel Iacovone, Andrea Perdomo and Mike Kiniry.

2018 AWARDS

WGCU FM wins 11 Florida AP Broadcasters awards

The WGCU FM news team has won 11 awards in the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Awards competition for its work in 2018. This tops last year’s award total of 10.

The winning entries ranged widely in topics of interest to Southwest Florida, from politics to environmental concerns, human trafficking and immigration, to lighter topics like sports and wine.

Awarded April 13 at the Florida AP banquet at the Wyndham Orlando Resort were first and second place honors:

First place:

Best Use of Sound for Radio: Julie Glenn, “Scientists Look for a Link Between Lake Okeechobee Releases and Red Tide.”

Feature | Hard News: Rachel Iacovone, “Everglades City Family Still Living in the Backyard a Year After Hurricane Irma.”

Feature | Light News: Andrea Perdomo, “The Holidays with Wotts Mercy.”

General Assignment: Rachel Iacovone, “Children of Immigrants Join Rally After ICE Arrests in Collier County.”

Mid-Term Elections Reporter Assignment: Andrea Perdomo and Julie Glenn, “Fort Myers Native Matt Caldwell Claims Have Won Florida Agriculture Commissioner Race.”

Second place:

Breaking News: Andrea Perdomo, “Shorebirds Fall Out of The Sky on a Southwest Florida Beach”

Continuing Coverage: Julie Glenn, Rachel Iacovone and Andrea Perdomo, “Red Tide and Blue Green Algae Converge in Southwest Florida Waters”

Public Affairs: Julie Glenn, Jessica Meszaros and Rachel Iacovone, “Continuing the Conversation About Sex Trafficking Awareness Beyond the Month of January”

Weather Reporting: Rachel Iacovone, “Hurricane Michael Impacts Southwest Florida Communities”

Sports Feature: Rachel Iacovone, “Everblades’ Strong Season Ends on Home Ice”

Digital Programming: Julie Glenn and Gina Birch, “Grape Minds Podcast – Wine in a Can”

“This past year we continued what I’ll now call a tradition: a tradition of setting a standard for journalism in our community, a tradition of thoughtful and intelligent reporting, and a tradition of serving the public with NPR-grade local news,” said WGCU News Director Julie Glenn.

A generous and impactful gift from Punta Gordans Lee McGraw and Van Lupo on behalf of the Elizabeth B. McGraw Foundation in 2016 and 2017 provided the seed money to expand WGCU’s radio news show, “Gulf Coast Live,” and the news staff necessary to do so. The news staff contributes to all station reporting, making awards like these possible.

Florida Associated Press Broadcasters is a not-for-profit organization made of various television, radio and digital stations who subscribe to the services of Associated Press.

2017 AWARDS

Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI)

2nd place Division B Best Writing“State Struggles to Eradicate Abandoned, Diseased Orange Groves” by Jessica Meszaros

2nd place Division B Best Multi-Media Presentation“Mullet: A Tale of Two Fish” by Amy Tardif, Jim Goin, Barbara Linstrom, Anna Bejerano and Pearl Brands

Silver Telly Award“Mullet: A Tale of Two Fish” Written/Directed by Jim Goin

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)

Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, Region 13

Excellence in Writing

“State Struggles to Eradicate Abandoned, Diseased Orange Groves” by Jessica Meszaros

Associated Press Broadcasters Radio Station of the Year and 9 individual awards:



Jessica Meszaros, first place, hard news features for “After Protest, Manatee County Votes to Remove Confederate Statue”

Jessica Meszaros, first place, light news features for “Experience a ‘Dark Sky Park’” in Florida

Rachel Iacovone, second place, feature/cultural/historical for “Immokalee HS Graduation Rate is Up 5 Years in a Row”

Rachel Iacovone, first place, general assignment for “Gov. Scott Visits Everglades City, Still Without Power”

Jessica Meszaros, first place, general assignment, long format for “Everglades City Residents Still Without Temporary Housing After Hurricane Irma Storm Surge”

Quincy Walters, second place, continuing coverage for “City Dumps Toxic Sludge in Dunbar Neighborhood”

Jessica Meszaros, first place, investigative for “High Arsenic Levels on Pine Island Ignored by DEP, Lee County”

Julie Glenn and Matt Smith, second place, public affairs for “Trump’s Immigration Orders Hit Home in South Florida”

Rachel Iacovone, first place, sports feature for “Bonita Springs YMCA Spends $300,000 on Pickleball.

Additional awards:



Regional Edward R. Murrow in Hard News and Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Award for General Assignment

2016 AWARDS

Florida Associated Press Awards

Feature/Light News“Floridians Turn Nuisance Pigs into Profitable Pork” and “Talking About Death Over Dinner in Southwest Florida” by Jessica Meszaros

Public Affairs“Transgender Floridians” by Jessica Meszaros, Richard Chin Quee and Amy Tardif“Cubans Contemplate Past, and Future, After Castro’s Death” by Julie Glenn, Matthew Smith and Richard Chin Quee

Breaking News/Long Format“Club Blu Teen Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 18 Wounded” by WGCU radio reporters

Election Coverage“Election Year in Southwest Florida” by Topher Forhecz

Feature/Cultural“Gladesmen, Everglades National Park at Odds Over Airboats” by Topher Forhecz

Radio NewscastJessica Meszaros

National Educational Telecommunication Association (NETA)

Education and Community Engagement Collective Impact Achievement Award

Curious Kids TV program, educational outreach to elementary schools and partnership with the Golisano Children’s Museum: Rosie Emery and Paula Sklodowski

Bronze Telly Award

“WWII VETS: Stories of Service” Produced by Rosie Emery

“Green Minute: Unplugged” Produced by Tom James

