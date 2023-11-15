Arrested councilmember vows to keep Cape Coral post, leave matter to the courts and the voters

Cape Coral councilmember Patty L. Cummings vows to retain her seat and leave a legal matter that resulted in her arrest Tuesday up to the courts and voters.

"As for now, if anyone wishes for her not to participate on behalf of her constituents, you will need to beat her in an election," her attorney, Paul Cisco of Tampa, said in a release to local media on Wednesday afternoon. "She and her counsel will handle this professionally and according to Council Member Cummings’ inherent legal Rights."

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Cummings that charged her with three third degree felonies: Fraudulent Application for Driver License and two counts of False Swearing in Connection with or Arising Out of Voting or Elections.

The 52-year-old Cummings surrendered at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon and was later released on $7,500 bond. Her arraiognment is set Dec. 18 before Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck.

Cape Coral city released a statement saying the arrest was an ongoing legal process and declined further comment. However, at a media conference on Tuesday evening by Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter, he said Cummings' likely further career as a councilmember could be left up to Governor Ron DeSantis.

An investigation by Cape Coral was sparked by an anonymous letter that claimed Cummings, who won the Cape Coral City Council District 4 post in November 2022, wasn't living in the district when she ran and had not resided there before March 2023.

Also part of Cummings' statement Wednesday was her view of how and why she now finds herself in her situation.

"Cummings was duly elected by her constituents. Her campaign victory, while a surprise to much of the local political machine, struck a blow for individual liberty, small business, and the hard-working citizens of the City of Cape Coral," the statement read. "City Council positions belong to the people and not politicians. Ms. Cummings entered the arena without guile or cynicism — an ideal candidate. That displeased the machine. She has great personal character, heart, and a genuine concern for her City. We cannot and will not comment directly on the facts of ongoing litigation. Instead we will rely on one of America’s greatest ideals, the Due Process which our Constitution guarantees."

