State Board of Governors to weigh FGCU president confirmation

The state university system’s Board of Governors has the confirmation of Aysegul Timur as the new president of Florida Gulf Coast University on its agenda next week.

Timur, who was selected by FGCU trustees in May to succeed retiring President Mike Martin, has served as vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at the university. The FGCU Board of Trustees is expected to be briefed on the contract when it meets Tuesday.

On the Board of Governors agenda during the regular meeting on June 22 is "Confirmation of FGCU President-Elect."

If confirmed by the Board of Governors, Timur would be the Fort Myers-based university’s fifth president, and first female.

The university said in a May news release that Timur is expected to become president on July 1.

The Board of Governors meeting will be at the University of South Florida in Tampa.