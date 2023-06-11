FGCU president-designate Timur's contract details include 3-year term, $500,000 annual salary

Florida Gulf Coast University president-designate Aysegul Timur's tentative contract includes a three-year-term and a starting, base salary of $500,000 a year as head of the university.

WGCU learned of the contract details after making a public information request to the university.

Timur, currently Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovation at FGCU, was selected to be the university’s next president after she outpolled finalist Henry Mack at a May 4 Board of Trustees meeting.

Mack, who had previously been hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a high-ranking position with the state department of education drew wide-spread criticism from students and staff when he emerged first as one of four finalists and then one of two.

The vote by the university’s Board of Trustees was 7 to 6 in favor of Timur over Mack

Shortly after her selection, voting members of two different advisory committees suggested a shorter length for Timur’s contract rather than what is considered a more typical length. A three-year contract is considered typical.

WGCU has also learned that since the May 4 vote, Mack has taken a position with a major Florida lobbying group.

The official appointment and contract is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors. The BOG next meets June 21.

The FGCU Board of Trustees is expected to briefed on the contract when it meets on Tuesday (June 13).

Any changes to the contract will have to be agreed to by Timur and the chairman of FGCU’s board of trustees, Blake Gable, who negotiated the details with her.

Timur will serve as Florida Gulf Coast University’s fifth — and first female — president. The university was founded in 1991,

Men outnumber women as presidents of universities and colleges by 2 to 1 ratio, according to the 2023 American College Presidents Survey.

