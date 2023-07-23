Non-profit plans hurricane supply give-away Monday in Arcadia

A Tampa-area nonprofit will distribute hurricane supplies to help Arcadia-area residents get ready for potential storms.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Monday volunteers from Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay will host a distribution event to provide essential items that will aid residents in their hurricane preparedness efforts.

Residents are encouraged to come to Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 South Orange Ave., in Arcadia, to get supplies and valuable resources to safeguard their homes. Distribution partners include the Home Depot Foundation and United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades.



Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay is one of 130 Rebuilding Together affiliates across the nation that provides free critical home repair and affordable housing.

Items to be given away include:



Tarps

Flashlights

Batteries

Shelter at Home Recovery Continuation application information

Flyers from Rebuilding Together with checklists and tips to make homes more hurricane resilient.

All supplies will be handed out in five-gallon Home Depot buckets donated by the company. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis until they are gone. Rebuilding Together has assisted in Southwest Florida before.

Organization volunteers assisted with housing repair needs in Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties in the weeks after Ian struck and included but were not limited to: Roof repairs and replacement; HVAC repairs and replacement; Plumbing and electrical repairs; Drywall and insulation replacement; Carpentry; and General property clean-up.

