Times Square mural offers color, hope to Fort Myers Beach

The second half of the mural that was painted on the still-standing elevator shaft in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach has been finished by Lacy McCleary, a local artist who's own studio was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

"I feel like there's a bigger picture happening. There's a lot of beauty raining down on Fort Myers Beach, and just showing like, you're going to be okay." McCleary said in an interview days before she finished the mural.

McClary said her goal was to try to bring a little happiness and positivity after all of the destruction the beach suffered.

Fort Myers Beach mural finished for one year anniversary of Hurricane Ian

"We're going to get through this and this little community is amazing and deserves all the best. I want to give happy."

McClary and another local muralist, Summer DeSalvo, were asked to paint a mural to help lift spirits on Fort Myers Beach one year after Hurricane Ian devastated the Island. Each muralist painted two sides of the shaft.

Long known as "Norm's elevator shaft", it had been a little-noticed part of the town's main plaza area for years. After Ian pretty well scrubbed much of Times Square away, the shaft stood alone.

Now it stands as a beacon, welcoming those coming over the Matanzas Pass Bridge into Fort Myers Beach.

