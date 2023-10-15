Work progresses on first section of Three Oaks Parkway extension

Work is progressing on the first section of Three Oaks Parkway extension just about a mile north of Alico Road in South Lee County.

In May, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to award a contract for the work to Wright Construction Group.

That work has started and made significant progress so far with the placement of a cofferdam and related bridge crossing work at the Fiddlesticks Canal that bisects the roadway just past the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and Oriole Road.

The project will eventually include construction of a four-lane arterial roadway extension from the north end of Three Oaks northward about 2.5 miles.

The project will also include two on-road bike lanes, concrete sidewalks, street lighting, utility relocations and related improvements.

Construction on the $26.8 million project began this summer.

1 of 15 — IMG-2374.JPG Work on the first section of the Three Oaks Parkway extension has started. Significant progress has been made so far with the placement of a cofferdam and related bridge crossing work at the Fiddlesticks Canal that bisects the roadway just past the intersection of the parkway and Oriole Road.

The Phase 1 Segment runs to the vicinity of Indian Pony Drive (there will not be a connection to Indian Pony Drive). The Phase 2 Segment is from the vicinity of Indian Pony Drive to Daniels Parkway.

The second phase will also widen Daniels to eight lanes from east of Pinto Lane to the I-75 interchange. This phase of the project is expected to start construction in 2025 in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation’s plans to improve the Daniels Parkway interchange.

The project is a Tier One priority project for the Board of County Commissioners as the county prepares for the future and population growth. It will improve road network connectivity, multi-modal transportation alternatives, and provide critical congestion relief to I-75, Treeline Avenue/Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, State Road 739 (Metro Parkway), and Alico Road.

An overview of the Three Oaks project can be found here. For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation projects, visit www.leegov.com/dot.

