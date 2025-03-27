Pine Island Bridge concrete pour tentatively set for 2 a.m. Friday

The concrete pour for the Little Pine Island Bridge is now tentatively scheduled for Friday, March 28, at 2 a.m.

When work resumes, crews will pour more then 300 yards of concrete for the deck slab, requiring approximately five hours to complete.

Expect increased noise, additional lighting, and potential traffic congestion during operations.

Uncertainty is always a factor when assessing the impact of construction on traffic flow. To stay informed, motorists are encouraged to check FDOT’s traffic app at www.FL511.com for real-time updates.

Live bridge camera feeds can be accessed at https://www.leegov.com/dot/traffic.



Phase 1 Update

We aim to complete Phase 1 by spring 2025 and make significant progress on both the east and west sides of the bridge.

Construction crews finished forming and tying the steel deck.

Construction crews have successfully finished pouring the east approach slab, with the concrete deck and the west approach slab to follow.

Upcoming activities will include paving operations and utility work.

