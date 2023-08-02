Encore: Marcy Dermansky, Hurricane Girl

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2022.

This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Marcy Dermansky, the author of five novels. Her latest is Hurricane Girl. It opens with a young woman buying a beach house in North Carolina, only to see it swept away by a hurricane a week and a half later. Eventually Allison travels away from the hurricane, but into some other disasters. The book is fascinating, funny, horrifying, relatable and overall a very gripping read, especially during hurricane season here in Southwest Florida. I talked with the author, the terrific Marcy Dermansky about Hurricane Girl, and her writing in general.

