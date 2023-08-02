© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
GCL Book Club

Encore: Marcy Dermansky, Hurricane Girl

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2022.

This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Marcy Dermansky, the author of five novels. Her latest is Hurricane Girl. It opens with a young woman buying a beach house in North Carolina, only to see it swept away by a hurricane a week and a half later. Eventually Allison travels away from the hurricane, but into some other disasters. The book is fascinating, funny, horrifying, relatable and overall a very gripping read, especially during hurricane season here in Southwest Florida. I talked with the author, the terrific Marcy Dermansky about Hurricane Girl, and her writing in general.

Buy the book!

Tags
GCL Book Club gulf coast life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry