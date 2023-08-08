Beginning Wednesday, August 9 WGCU will begin airing a new essay series called “Reflections of a Colored Girl” by Dr. Martha Bireda. Dr. Bireda is an author & lecturer who has written extensively about social issues related to race, gender, class, power, and culture. She has written numerous books, the most recent being “The Promise of Whiteness: Its Past and Its Future” which was published last year. Earlier in her life she worked as a speech pathologist.

Dr. Bireda was born in southwest Florida in 1945 but spent the first 10 years of her life in a small town in Western Virginia. Her family then moved back to Punta Gorda, where they have deep roots. Today, she is Director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture in Punta Gorda.

We sat down with Dr. Bireda to talk about her new essay series — how it came about, and what she hopes to pass along to listeners.



