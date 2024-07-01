StoryCorps Fort Myers: Sunny Lubner shares her story of growing up in South Africa with activist parents fighting to end Apartheid

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Stephanie Davis interview her friend Sunny Lubner about growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the perils and risks that came with being raised by two activist parents fighting to end Apartheid.

