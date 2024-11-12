What's onstage at area theaters the week of November 11

This week, theatergoers have more than a dozen productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Cole Porter's magical score for this musical includes 'It’s De-Lovely,' 'You’re the Top,' 'I Get a Kick Out of You,' 'Easy to Love' and the title song, 'Anything Goes.'

“Anything Goes” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she’s boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn’t stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn’t return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams – all without hurting anyone’s feelings. The magical score by Cole Porter includes "It’s De-Lovely," "You’re the Top," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Easy to Love" and the title song, "Anything Goes." Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre "Barefoot in the Park" closes in the Off Broadway Palm with a 7:30 finale on November 16.

“Barefoot in the Park” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan in this Neil Simon romantic comedy. Their walk-up may be small and a six-flight climb, the heating may be busted and snow may be falling through the skylight, but nothing can quash their newlywed bliss. Paul is a straight-laced lawyer and Corie a romantic free-spirit; nevertheless, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. When Corie decides to set her conservative widowed mother up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor, a wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no walk in the park. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. and the 7:30 p.m. finale. [Lunch is available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows; dinner is available beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.]

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" opens at Asolo Theatre on Saturday, November 16, with preview performances on Wednesday through Friday.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Carole King’s journey was as extraordinary as her music. At 18, she wrote No. 1 songs for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. At 29, she was the voice of a generation. The road along the way was full of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was real — and that’s what made it beautiful. A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Preview performances are Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; opening night is Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. with a talkback following the 1:30 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre "Bedroom Farce" closes at Players Circle Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Bedroom Farce” [Players Circle Theater]: This wickedly funny play by Alan Ayckbourn about marriage takes place in three bedrooms. On one endless night, Trevor and Susannah, whose marriage is on the rocks, inflict their miseries on their nearest and dearest, including Trevor’s parents. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse "Every Brilliant Thing" opens Thursday, November 14 with previews on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Every Brilliant Thing” [Gulfshore Playhouse Struthers Studio]: What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? In this one-of-a-kind production, patrons are invited to help tell the story. The show’s storyteller began his own list at age 7 to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience. Previews are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; opening night on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston, the Morgan Gould dark comedy 'Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,' poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not.

“Jennifer, Who Is Leaving” [Urbanite Theatre]: Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston, this Morgan Gould dark comedy poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not. The play features just four characters: Nan, who is working the night shift and fielding frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding…everything; Jennifer, who is doing her best to ignore Joey, the aging patient wearing down her…patience; and Lili, who is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SATs and her father’s insistence that she go to work the night before the test. Listen to a preview of his show on WGCU. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Based on the 1980 movie of the same name, '9 to 5' features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

“9 to 5” [Venice Theatre]: Based on the 1980 movie of the same name, “9 to 5” features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, the play centers on the working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee, who all work at Consolidated Industries, presided over by the sexist, lecherous, and pompous, Franklin Hart. Pushed to the boiling point, the three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their boss. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Art Southwest Florida / Art Southwest Florida Take a trip back to the 1960s at Broadway Palm, when The Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin brought fame and recognition to Las Vegas.

“Rat Pack Holiday Show [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Take a trip back to the 1960s, when The Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin brought fame and recognition to Las Vegas. They reunite on the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre stage to belt out a few classics including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Lady is a Tramp” and “New York, New York.” These three cool cats really know how to have a good time. By the end of the show, you will too. This is a limited engagement with performances Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Saturday, Nov. 16.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe "Soul Crooners" closes at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe with a 2 p.m. matinee November 17.

“Soul Crooners” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This jukebox musical revue is a celebration of the music that ushered in a new era of soul during the 1970s and which was known for combining lush orchestrations with great vocalists who could sing unforgettable melodies and delightful harmonies. Created, adapted and directed by WBTT Executive Director Nate Jacobs, “Soul Crooners” made its debut on a rental stage at the Sarasota Arts Center in 2009 and is being brought back now to help commemorate WBTT’s 25th anniversary season. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre The passion for dance and a search for a more meaningful life brings two unlikely souls together who tango and foxtrot their way to new possibilities.

“Syncopation” [Venice Theatre]: This is a ballroom dancing romance set in 1911 NYC. The passion for dance and a search for a more meaningful life bring two unlikely souls together who tango and foxtrot their way to new possibilities. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of FSW Black Box Theatre / FSW Black Box Theatre 'Twelfth Night' closes at FSW Black Box Theatre with Saturday's 7 p.m. finale.

“Twelfth Night” [FSW Black Box Theatre]: Written around 1601, “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare, is a comedy that navigates the themes of love, mistaken identity, and the topsy-turvy nature of human relationships. Set in the fictional kingdom of Illyria, the play follows the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. In the broader context of Shakespeare’s other comedic works, “Twelfth Night” is celebrated for its festive and carnival-like atmosphere, often associated with the traditions of the Twelfth Night holiday in which people gather on January 5 (the 12th day of Christmas) and celebrate—a tradition still observed in parts of the UK. The play stands out as a romantic comedy that explores the fluidity of gender roles and the unpredictability of love. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Joe Simonelli's "Where There's A Will" closes at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee

“Where There’s a Will” [Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island]: A whimsical twist of fate brings Shakespeare into the modern world, where he finds himself outside the home of Gordon Coldridge, a struggling playwright dealing with a demanding manager and an estranged girlfriend. Confronted with writer’s block and a looming deadline, Coldridge could use a helping hand—perhaps from England’s most renowned poet. Or is it the Bard of Avon himself who has come to his aid? This charming romantic comedy brims with humor and heart. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

