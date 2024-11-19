Here's what's on stage at area theaters the week of November 18

This week, theatergoers have nine productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" opens at Broadway Palm on Friday, Nov. 22.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ebenezer Scrooge with his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” takes the stage in this beloved musical. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to show him cheerful memories from his past, cruel realities from his present and the very likely future. Scrooge learns important lessons about his impact on the lives of others, especially Bob Cratchit and his ailing son, Tiny Tim. This is perfect entertainment for the family. Opens Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and continues Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. [Lunch/dinner available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows and 5:30 p.m. for 7 and 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players "A Christmas Story: The Musical" opens at The Naples Players on Wednesday, Nov. 20

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!” "A Christmas Story, The Musical" will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., with performances continuing in the Kizzie Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse's production of "Anything Goes" closes November 24

“Anything Goes” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she’s boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn’t stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn’t return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams – all without hurting anyone’s feelings. The magical score by Cole Porter includes "It’s De-Lovely," "You’re the Top," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Easy to Love" and the title song, "Anything Goes." Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24’s 3 p.m. closing matinee.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical [Asolo RepertoryTheatre]: Carole King’s journey was as extraordinary as her music. At 18, she wrote No. 1 songs for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. At 29, she was the voice of a generation. The road along the way was full of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was real — and that’s what made it beautiful. A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? Gulfshore Playhouse examines the question.

“Every Brilliant Thing” [Gulfshore Playhouse Struthers Studio]: What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? In this one-of-a-kind production, patrons are invited to help tell the story. The show’s storyteller began his own list at age 7 to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits" opens at the Music & Art Community Center in Fort Myers on Wednesday, November 20

“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: Experience Broadway’s greatest hits in this hilarious, loving, and entertaining tribute to some of theatre’s most cherished stars and songwriters. The show parodies Broadway with wit, charm, and hysterical lyrics. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., with performances continuing on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre "Jennifer, Who Is Leaving," is set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston.

“Jennifer, Who Is Leaving” [Urbanite Theatre]: Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston, this Morgan Gould dark comedy poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not. The play features just four characters: Nan, who is working the night shift and fielding frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding … everything; Jennifer, who is doing her best to ignore Joey, the aging patient wearing down her patience; and Lili, who is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SATs and her father’s insistence that she go to work the night before the test. Listen to a preview of his show on WGCU. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, lecherous and pompous boss.

“9 to 5: The Musical” [Venice Theatre]: Based on the 1980 movie of the same name, “9 to 5” features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, the play centers on the working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee, who all work at Consolidated Industries, presided over by the sexist, lecherous, and pompous, Franklin Hart. Pushed to the boiling point, the three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their boss. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24’s 2 p.m. closing matinee.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players "No Sex Please: It's Christmas opens at Charlotte Players on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“No Sex Please: It’s Christmas” [Charlotte Players]: It’s Christmas Eve, and a builder has invited prospective buyers, Fred and Gladys McNicoll, to spend the holidays in “The House of the Future" in the hopes that the “spirit of the season” will close the deal. Will they sign the contract, or will the Christmas Eve shenanigans ruin the builder’s dream of off-loading this huge “white elephant?” This “naughty but nice” Christmas play will have you ho-ho-hoing till the very end! Opens Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and continues Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Venice Theatre's production of "Syncopation" closes Sunday, November 24.

“Syncopation” [Venice Theatre]: This is a ballroom dancing romance set in 1911 NYC. The passion for dance and a search for a more meaningful life brings two unlikely souls together who tango and foxtrot their way to new possibilities. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24’s 2 p.m. closing matinee.

