NPR's Books We Love list highlights great reads

If you’re looking for something to read over the holidays, or a book to give as a gift, you’ve come to the right place. Each year, NPR compiles a list called “Books We Love,” which it released this week. It gathers the list by polling its whole staff. There are 381 books on the list this year, and as NPR Arts Desk Reporter Andrew Limbong says, you can sort them by your interest.

“There are different tags that you can use to sort of whittle down the books,” said Limbong. “What’s funny to look at is just the full, raw list. You can really see the zeitgeist of what people are interested in writing about, and in what people are interested in reading about.”

Limbong is also the host of the NPR Book of the Day podcast.

“It’s a collection of all the best book interviews we do throughout the week. A lot of these interviews are really worth listening to, even if you don’t have any interest in reading the book,” Limbong said.

Six of the Books We Love have been or will be featured on WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life Book Club.Click below for these interviews:

Lone Women, Victor LaValle

The Migrant Chef, Laura Tillman

All the Beauty in the World, Patrick Bringley — coming soon!

Take What You Need, Idra Novey — coming soon!

I Have Some Questions for you, Rebecca Makkai — coming soon!

Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson — coming soon!

NPR's Books We Love

