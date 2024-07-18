Lee, Sarasota, Hendry, Glades and DeSoto schools offer students free breakfast, lunch via USDA program

Free breakfast and lunch will again be provided students in schools across Lee, Sarasota, Glades, Hendry and DeSoto counties this coming academic year as part of the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.

"It's the federal program that allows us to provide a breakfast and lunch free to all of our students," said Rob Spicker, Assistant Director, Media Relations & Public Information for Lee County Schools. "It's based on the income average across our county as opposed to student. And so the average is low enough across the county that would qualify for this community eligibility program. And we take advantage of it because it's a great benefit to all of our families to be able to know that breakfast and lunches available for their students at school every day at no cost."

Spicker stressed that the program is not related to school performance in any way.

"We get questions about it often in the summer, parents wondering if the lunches and breakfasts are going to be free the following year. And so it's nice to be able to tell them that yes, once again, were a part of the program and it will continue, so we know there are parents who use it." Rob Spicker, Lee County Schools, on free breakfast and lunch program

"It's really a reflection of the average income across the county," he said. "And it falls below the threshold that the federal government set so it allows every student to qualify, rather than making students individually applied, depending on their income."

Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Spicker said that Lee schools served on average last year about 57,000 lunches a day and 26,000 breakfasts every day.

"You're looking at almost almost two thirds of our students are taking advantage of the free lunch at least and about a third of the breakfast," he said.

For Lee, Glades, Hendry and DeSoto county systems, every student will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge.

In Sarasota County, out of 53 schools, 10 are not eligible, USDA listings show. The ineligible schools are Pine View, Sarasota Middle School, Sarasota Suncoast Academy, Student Leadership Academy of Venice, Inc., Southside Elementary, Venice High School, Ashton Elementary School, Suncoast Technical College, Lakeview Elementary and Suncoast Polytechnical High.

Other districts across the state that participate can be seen here. Schools that are part of the program in Lee, Sarasota, Glades, Hendry and DeSoto counties are listed below.

Lee County sites:

Cape Elementary School

Hancock Creek Elementary School

Orange River Elementary School

Tortuga Preserve Elementary School

Harns Marsh Elementary School

Orangewood Elementary School

Trafalgar Elementary School

Colonial Elementary School

Patriot Elementary School

Hector Cafferata Elementary School

Pelican Elementary School

Treeline Elementary School

Heights Elementary School

Pine Island Elementary School

Tropic Isles Elementary School

Diplomat Elementary School

Pinewoods Elementary School

Ray Pottorf Elementary School

J. Colin English Elementary School

Rayma C. Page Elementary School

Villas Elementary School

James A Stephens Elementary School

River Hall Elementary School

LeHigh Elementary School

Edgewood Elementary School

Challenger Middle School

Harns Marsh Middle School

Cypress Lake Middle School

Lehigh Acres Middle School

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School

Varsity Lakes Middle School

Diplomat Middle School

Trafalgar Middle School

Cypress Lake High School

Ida Baker High School

Island Coast High School

Riverdale High School

East Lee County High School

Dunbar High School

North Fort Myers Academy of The Arts

Royal Palm School

Veterans Park Academy For The Arts

Young Parents Educational Program

Glades County sites:

Trenton Elementary School

Moore Haven Elementary School

West Glades Elementary School

Moore Haven Middle/High School

Hendry County sites:

North Wauchula Elementary School

Labelle Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Eastside Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Country Oaks Elementary School

Edward A. Upthegrove Elementary School

Labelle Middle School

Clewiston Middle School

Clewiston High School

Labelle High School

Montura Early Learning Center

DeSoto County sites:

Brucie Ball Educational Center

West Elementary School

Memorial Elementary School

Nocatee Elementary School

DeSoto Secondary School

Desoto Middle School

Desoto High School

Sarasota County sites:

Alta Vista Elementary School

Brentwood Elementary School

Englewood Elementary School

Fruitville Elementary School

Phillippi Shores Elementary School

Tuttle Elementary School

Venice Elementary School

Gocio Elementary School

Gulf Gate Elementary School

Wilkinson Elementary School

Garden Elementary School

Glenallan Elementary

Taylor Ranch Elementary School

Emma E. Booker Elementary School

Toledo Blade Elementary

Atwater Elementary School

Cranberry Elementary School

Lamarque Elementary School

Heron Creek Middle School

Woodland Middle

Venice Middle School

Brookside Middle School

Booker Middle School

McIntosh Middle School

Imagine Middle & High at North Port

North Port High School

Riverview High School

Sarasota High School

Booker High School

Bay Haven School of Basics

Sarasota Military Academy

Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences (charter)

Island Village Montessori (Charter)

Sarasota Suncoast Academy

Student Leadership Academy of Venice, Inc.

Imagine Charter School

Sarasota Academy of the Arts

Sarasota Military Academy Prep

Dreamers Academy

SCF Collegiate School Venice

Oak Park School

Triad

Laurel Nokomis School

Tatum Ridge

