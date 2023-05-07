Sandy Fire grows to 8,300 acres, crews work at containment

OCHOPEE – Firefighters in Big Cypress National Preserve were working Sunday toward increasing containment on a wildfire that has grown to more than 8,300 acres.

The Sandy Fire initially broke on Monday with 50-acres under flame in an area of the preserve in the far eastern part of Collier County. By Sunday morning the fire had spread to 8,398 acres and containment remained at 0%.

Riki Hoopes, a National Park Service wildfire information officer, said that as of late Saturday night crews conducted suppression burn-out operations around structures on the northern perimeter of the fire.

Hoopes said that a decrease in fire behavior allowed firefighters to hold and improve control lines created over the last several days on the north half of the fire.

Aviation crews were using buckets to drop water on areas of significant heat along the fire edge, she said. Ground crews used suppression burn-out operations to clean up unburned pockets of fuel along Oasis Trail, keeping pace with the main fire while crews scouted control line options to the south.

Anatomy of a wildfire:

Matt Counts / Special to WGCU Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve

On Sunday crews were expected to continue to hold and improve control lines in the north, slowly working the southern half of the fire using direct and indirect attack methods.

As the fire continues to move to the south, smoke impacts become more likely on U.S. 41 and travelers were urged to use caution in the area.

Phase One of the Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan remains in effect. Fire managers continue to monitor fire behavior and residents will be notified by fire managers if the evacuation phase is upgraded.

Phase One: Residents within evacuation zone are notified of potential fire impacts and advised to create defensible space around home if possible.

Residents within evacuation zone are notified of potential fire impacts and advised to create defensible space around home if possible. Phase Two: Residents within evacuation zone should be packed and ready to evacuate. Residents with preexisting health conditions will be encouraged to leave at this time.

Residents within evacuation zone should be packed and ready to evacuate. Residents with preexisting health conditions will be encouraged to leave at this time. Phase Three: Residents will be advised to leave as fire threat is imminent.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog to ensure the safety of the public and allow firefighters to work without impediment.

