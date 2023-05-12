Containment increases as 15,130-acre Sandy Fire nears U.S. 41

OCHOPEE – Containment on the Sandy Fire has increased today as crews tied control lines into U.S. 41 on the east flank of the fire. The fire grew several thousand acres from Wednesday into Thursday and is was at 15,130 acres and 30% contained.

Suppression burn-out operations on the Big Cypress National Preserve wildfire were being used to eliminate unburned fuel between the fire edge and the control line.

Riki Hoopes, a National Park Service wildfire information officer, said crews on the west flank of the fire continued to prepare structures in the area and were planning to use suppression burn out operations into Thursday evening.

As the Sandy Fire continues to move south towards U.S. 41, smoke impacts along the roadways are expected. Intermittent closures may be possible along U.S. 41 and travelers were advised to use caution and be aware of their surrounding environment.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of U.S. 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I75(MM63). This both ensures the safety of the public and allows firefighters to work without impediment.

Anatomy of a wildfire:

The extent of the wildfire has activated Phase Two of the Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan, with residents inside the evacuation zone prompted to be packed and ready to evacuate. Residents with preexisting health conditions will be encouraged to leave at this time.

If conditions warrant, Phase Three of the evacuation plan would have residents advised to leave as fire threat is imminent.

