U.S. 41 closed for hours Friday by smoke, flames from Sandy Fire; drones used to fight blaze

A multi-hour closure of more than 50 miles of U.S. 41 in eastern Collier and western Dade counties Friday was the largest impact yet from the more than 16,000-acre Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed a 58-plus mile portion of 41, from Krome Avenue in Dade to State Road 29 in Collier Friday morning for the safety of travelers as well as for the firefighters working along the roadside. The closure was lifted shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Riki Hoopes, a National Park Service wildfire information officer, said the Sandy Fire is currently 16,595 acres actively burning in pines, prairie, and cypress and is currently 35% contained.

She said aviation crews utilized drones to conduct suppression burn-out operations along 41 during the day Friday, limiting the amount of fuel available to burn as well as pulling smoke away from the road.

Fire crews will continue operations Saturday, burning interior pockets of fuel and utilizing suppression burnout operations along the western flank towards 41. Closures may be possible tomorrow if smoke continues to impact the roadways and the FHP said troopers are now monitoring the roadway.

Travelers should be aware of potential closures and use caution when driving on 41. Vehicles should travel slowly and be aware of their surroundings and possible fire equipment entering and leaving the road.

A map showing the wildfire's perimeter showed firefighters have nearly stopped the advance along the northern border with just a small portion remaining to extinguish.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I75 (MM63). This both ensures the safety of the public and allows firefighters to work without impediment.

