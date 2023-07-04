14 Images
SWFL Eagles abide, Harriet, M15 and a Sanibel brethren
Eagles in SWFL managed to survivie the destructive winds of Hurricane Ian in September 2022
M15 incubating.JPG
M15, the mate to Harriett at the North Fort Myers American bald eagle nest, sat incubating the pair's two eggs Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day a pip, or beginnings of hatching, were confirmed in one of the two eggs. (Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
swfl eagle cam Harriet screen grab.png
The eagle pair inhabiting a North Fort Myers site along Bayshore Road welcomed their first egg of the 2022 nesting season Tuesday night. (Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
M15 calling.JPG
The female side of the North Fort Myers breeding pair of Harriett and M15 has not been seen around the Bayshore Road nest for 24 hours, raising a slew of concern, worry and comments from the thousands of online viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. Shown above M15 calls out a warning as the nest's two eaglets, E21 and E22, nap. (SWFL Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
M15.JPG
M15 feeding eaglets E21 and E22 Sunday. (Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
sat eagle.JPG
The female side of the North Fort Myers breeding pair of Harriet and M15 has not been seen around the Bayshore Road nest for 24 hours, raising a slew of concern, worry and comments from the thousands of online viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. Shown above is M15 during a Saturday afternoon moment with the nest's two eaglets, E21 and E22. (SWFL Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
2 eggs eagle.JPG
Eagle eggs.jpg
Eagle and shell.JPG
eagle 2.JPG
EAGLE 1.jpg
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (Special to WGCU)
Eagle and shell 2.JPG
feeding eagles B.JPG
Sanibel bald eagle SCCF.JPG
This is one of nine bald eagles, each of which survived Hurricane Ian's wrath on Sept. 28, who returned to see how its nest fared (Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation)
rebuilt nest.JPG
The North Fort Myers nest of Harriet and M15 was rebuilt by the two eagles by early November, right before the pair produced two eggs. (SWFL Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)
1/14