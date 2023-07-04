SWFL Eagles abide, Harriet, M15 and a Sanibel brethren

sat eagle.JPG

The female side of the North Fort Myers breeding pair of Harriet and M15 has not been seen around the Bayshore Road nest for 24 hours, raising a slew of concern, worry and comments from the thousands of online viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. Shown above is M15 during a Saturday afternoon moment with the nest's two eaglets, E21 and E22. (SWFL Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU)