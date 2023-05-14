Crews make significant headway on nearly 18,000-acre Sandy Fire; 40% contained
OCHOPEE – Despite active fire behavior Saturday, with wind-driven runs and short-range spotting observed, crews were able to increase containment on the nearly two-week-old Sandy Fire.
As of late Saturday the fire was at 17,985 acres and 40% contained.
Riki Hoopes, U.S. National Parks Wildfire Information Officer, said ground and aviation crews worked in tandem Saturday, focusing efforts on the western flank of the fire.
Firefighters on the ground worked to pull fire south along Monument Trail, while aviation resources cooled the fire edge and slowed unwanted spots over the control line, she said.
Ultimately, fire crews were able to close the box, bringing fire south and tying into U.S. 41.
Firefighting crews were expected to hold and improve all areas of the fire perimeter on Sunday, focusing on areas where fire continues to creep and smolder.
Suppression burn-out operations were being conducted by air and ground resources to clean up interior unburned pockets of fuel, reducing the risk of fire continuing to spot over the control lines. Aviation resources included drones using flammable materials to help burn up fuel ahead of the wildfire.
The Florida Highway Patrol closed a 58-mile section of U.S. 41 again for several hours on Saturday from State Road 29 in Collier County to Krome Road in Miami-Dade County. The same segment was also shut down for more than 7 hours on Friday.
Some smoke impacts continue to be expected and travelers should use caution when in the area. Additional road closures are not expected at this time but may be implemented as conditions change. The FHP said troopers and U.S. Park Rangers were monitoring the wildfire.
Trail and interior road closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I-75 (MM63). The closures help with public safety and allows firefighters to work without impediment.
Phase Two evacuation status remains in effect with residents within the evacuation zone urged to be packed and ready to evacuate. Residents with preexisting health conditions are encouraged to leave at this time.
If Phase Three becomes necessary, Hoopes said that residents will be advised to leave as fire threat was imminent.
