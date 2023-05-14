Crews make significant headway on nearly 18,000-acre Sandy Fire; 40% contained

OCHOPEE – Despite active fire behavior Saturday, with wind-driven runs and short-range spotting observed, crews were able to increase containment on the nearly two-week-old Sandy Fire.

As of late Saturday the fire was at 17,985 acres and 40% contained.

Riki Hoopes, U.S. National Parks Wildfire Information Officer, said ground and aviation crews worked in tandem Saturday, focusing efforts on the western flank of the fire.

Firefighters on the ground worked to pull fire south along Monument Trail, while aviation resources cooled the fire edge and slowed unwanted spots over the control line, she said.

Ultimately, fire crews were able to close the box, bringing fire south and tying into U.S. 41.

Firefighting crews were expected to hold and improve all areas of the fire perimeter on Sunday, focusing on areas where fire continues to creep and smolder.

Suppression burn-out operations were being conducted by air and ground resources to clean up interior unburned pockets of fuel, reducing the risk of fire continuing to spot over the control lines. Aviation resources included drones using flammable materials to help burn up fuel ahead of the wildfire.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed a 58-mile section of U.S. 41 again for several hours on Saturday from State Road 29 in Collier County to Krome Road in Miami-Dade County. The same segment was also shut down for more than 7 hours on Friday.

File / WGCU

Some smoke impacts continue to be expected and travelers should use caution when in the area. Additional road closures are not expected at this time but may be implemented as conditions change. The FHP said troopers and U.S. Park Rangers were monitoring the wildfire.

Anatomy of a wildfire:

1 of 17 — RobBerney5.jpg Drones have now been put into play carrying fire-suppression materials to help try to corral the Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Rob Berney / Special to WGCU 2 of 17 — LoganTucker.jpg Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve within the Florida Everglades is burning through acreage, moving to the southwest, shutting down roads and trails and putting residents in the heavily wooded region on notice that evacuations are escalating Logan Tucker / Special to WGCU 3 of 17 — MattCounts7.jpg A section of the Sandy Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve Matt Counts / Special to WGCU 4 of 17 — Wildfire Wendnes Main Shot.JPG Wildland firefighters from four agencies work throughout the night setting backfires to burn away dry vegetation the 10,55-acres Sandy Wildfire may otherwise find useful Wednesday, May 10, 2023 when the sun comes up and temperatures rise and humidity falls Chris Richards / Big Cypress National Presere 5 of 17 — Wildfire Tuesdy Sandy Fire NPS Copter.JPG A National Park Service was parked for the night late Monday after 100 firefighters from four agencies finished their first complete week battling the blaze Melinda Horne / National Park Service 6 of 17 — Wildfire Secondary Photo Tuesday Sandy Fire.JPG Wildfire is a healthy part of forested ecosystems, clearing out old, dead, underbrush allowing for new growth and better roaming of animals Ashlee Girardi / National Park Service 7 of 17 — Wildfire Moday secondary Tyler Marzella NPS.jpg Pilots in helicopters are using "Bambi" buckets to scoop up water from ponds and lakes to help douse the wildfire Tyler Marzella / Natioanl Park Service 8 of 17 — MattCounts6.jpg 9 of 17 — Wildfire Main Monday Matt Counts.JPG The Sandy Fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve has been burning for a week. Fire officials say lighting startred the blaze, which has charred nearly 10,000 acres and is causing smoke to reduce visibility along area roadways Matt Counts / National Park Service 10 of 17 — MattCounts5.jpg Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve Matt Counts / Special to WGCU 11 of 17 — MattCounts3.5.jpg Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve Matt Counts / Special to WGCU 12 of 17 — Big CypressFire Cropped Horizontal.JPG Bayles, Tom 13 of 17 — MattCounts2.jpg Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve Matt Counts / Special to WGCU 14 of 17 — MattCounts.jpg Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve Matt Counts / Special to WGCU 15 of 17 — Ashlee.jpg Fire crews gather water via helicopter to spread on a nearly 700-acre wildfire in the Big Cypress National Preserve Wednesday. U.S. National Park Service / Special to WGCU 16 of 17 — thumbnail_Sandy WF 0502 Closures.jpg 17 of 17 — 20230514_8.5x11_SandyWF_Closure.jpg

Trail and interior road closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I-75 (MM63). The closures help with public safety and allows firefighters to work without impediment.

Phase Two evacuation status remains in effect with residents within the evacuation zone urged to be packed and ready to evacuate. Residents with preexisting health conditions are encouraged to leave at this time.

If Phase Three becomes necessary, Hoopes said that residents will be advised to leave as fire threat was imminent.

