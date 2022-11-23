12 Images
Art Walk Fort Myers
Monthly Art Walk in downtown Fort Myers attracts locals from all over the area. (Juliana Bendeck / WGCU)
North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts performs songs from "Beetle Juice Jr." (Juliana Bendeck / WGCU)
Schools from all over Lee County had the opportunity to display art at the Art Walk. (Juliana Bendeck / WGCU)
Samantha Maddox conducted South Fort Myers High School's Jazz Band as they played songs from pop culture and Latin culture. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts performs songs from "Beetle Juice Jr." (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
Schools from all over Lee County had the opportunity to display art at the Art Walk. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts performs songs from "Beetle Juice Jr." (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
North Fort Myers Academy of the Arts performs songs from "Beetle Juice Jr." (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
Bonita Springs High School's Interact Club sells pottery and snacks to fund volunteer projects in the community. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU )
Students from Buckingham Exceptional Student Center have the opportunity to create art as a part of their education. (Juliana Bendeck / WGCU)
South Fort Myers High School's Color Guard performs at the Art Walk. (Juliana Bendeck / WGCU)
The Art Walk featured displays from different community organizations and schools. (Julianna Bendeck / WGCU)
