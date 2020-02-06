© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest.
10 Images

FGCU Food Forest event teaches sustainability

Food forest D.jpg
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest. 
Food forest E.jpg
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest. 
Food forest C.jpg
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest. 
food forest b.jpg
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest. 
thumbnail_IMG_5271.jpg
Florida Gulf Coast University's Food Forest gave students a chance to reconnect with the land and learn essential permaculture practices at the recent hands-on gardening and sustainability event at the FGCU Food Forest. 
thumbnail_IMG_5254.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5250.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5259.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5258.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_5268.jpg
1/10